IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 4 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India will look to secure early wickets



India and Bangladesh will take the field once again for the fourth day of the first Test on Sunday, September 22 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Chasing the target of 515 set by India , Bangladesh will hope to record the highest successful run chase in Test cricket, while hosts India will look to take the remaining six wickets of the visitors to go 1-0 up in the two-match Test series against their neighbours from the East.

Bangladesh will resume the day four action on Sunday with an overnight score of 158 for four, with skipper Najmul Hasan Shanto (51 not out) and Shakib Al Hasan (5 not out) still at the crease, with 357 runs still needed to win. Bangladesh, who started well with openers Zakir Hasan (33) and Shadman Islam (35) adding 62 runs for the first wicket, lost four wickets by the end of the day, with Ravichandran Ashwin taking three wickets and Jasprit Bumrah taking one wicket so far for India in the second innings.



While the visitors will have a mountain to climb in order to win the match, the hosts have a much easier task to get six more wickets and take an early lead in the series. Despite the Test still having two more days to go, a definite result is more than expected to come out on day four itself if the rain gods decide to stay away, as there are chances of light to moderate showers during the day according to weather reports.



Bangladesh scorecard by the end of day three:



Bangladesh 2nd Inning 158-4 (37.2 ov) CRR:4.23 Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Zakir Hasan c Y Jaiswal b J Bumrah 33 47 5 1 70.21 Shadman Islam c S Gill b R Ashwin 35 68 3 0 51.47 Najmul Hossain Shanto (C) Not out 51 60 4 3 85 Mominul Haque b R Ashwin 13 24 3 0 54.17 Mushfiqur Rahim c KL Rahul b R Ashwin 13 11 1 1 118.18 Shakib Al Hasan Not out 5 14 0 0 35.71 Extras 8 (b 4, Ib 4, w 0, nb 0, p 0) Total 158 (4 wkts, 37.2 Ov) Yet to Bat Litton Das,Mehidy Hasan Miraz,Taskin Ahmed,Hasan Mahmud,Nahid Rana Bowler O M R W NB ECO Jasprit Bumrah 7 2 18 1 0 2.57 Mohammed Siraj 3.2 1 20 0 0 6 Akash Deep 6 0 20 0 0 3.33 Ravichandran Ashwin 15 0 63 3 0 4.2 Ravindra Jadeja 6 0 29 0 0 4.83

When will India vs Bangladesh first Test day four begin?



The day four action of India vs Bangladesh first Test will start at 9:30 AM IST on Sunday, September 22.



Where to watch the live telecast of India vs Bangladesh first Test day four in India?



The live telecast of India vs Bangladesh first Test day four will be available on Sports 18 Networks.



Where to watch the live streaming of India vs Bangladesh first Test day four in India?



The live streaming of India vs Bangladesh first Test day four will be available on Jio Cinema app and website.



Stay tuned for live updates here.