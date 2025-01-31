Business Standard

4th T20: India vs England Playing 11, toss time, IND vs ENG live streaming

4th T20: India vs England Playing 11, toss time, IND vs ENG live streaming

India is expected to make one change in their Playing 11, bringing in Rinku Singh - who is declared fit by assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate - in place of Dhruv Jurel.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

Jos Buttler's men will aim to level the five-match T20 International series when England take on India in the fourth match at MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday. Meanwhile, India will be looking to take 3-1 unassailable lead in the series after failing to secure in the Rajkot T20 match. India is expected to make one change in their Playing 11, bringing in Rinku Singh - who is declared fit by assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate - in place of Dhruv Jurel. 
 
Like the previous matches of the series, England has not announced their Playing 11 on the eve of the 4th T20 match. However, Jos Buttler is expected to retain the winning combination from the previous match.
 
 
Moreover, a high-scoring encounter will enthrall the crowds given a score 200 runs has been frequently breached during the IPL matches played in Pune.   
 
India vs England 4th T20 playing 11

India Playing 11 (probables): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy
 
England Playing 11 (probables):  Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
 
India vs England head-to-head in T20s
 
  Total matches played: 27
India won: 15
England won: 12
 
Squads of both the teams  India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Dhruv Jurel, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana.
 
England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Rehan Ahmed.   
 

India vs England 4th T20 live toss time, IND vs AUS live telecast and streaming details

 
When will the India vs England 4th T20 be played in Pune? 
 
  The 4th T20 between India and England will be played on Friday, January 31.
 
When will the toss take place for the India vs England 4th T20I in Pune?
 
The live toss for the India vs England 4th T20 will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
 
Where will the live telecast of India vs England 4th T20 match be available in India?
 
Star Sports Network will live telecast IND vs ENG 4th T20 in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast India vs England match with English commentary while Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD in Hindi commentary.  Check Champions Trophy 2025 points table here
 
Where will the live streaming of IND vs ENG 4th T20 match be available in India?
 
The live streaming of India vs England 4th T20 match will be available on the Disney plus Hotstar ott application and website.

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

