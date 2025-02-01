Business Standard

Concussion substitute row: Buttler slams Rana's inclusion | IND vs ENG

I think either Shivam Dube put on 25 mph with the ball or Harshit Rana has improved a lot with his batting, says England captain Jos Buttler said after losing the 4th T20 International against India

In a twist that has set the cricketing world abuzz, England captain Jos Buttler lambasted India’s decision to deploy Harshit Rana as a concussion substitute for half-centurion Shivam Dube. The contentious manoeuvre, executed during the fourth game of the five-match T20 International series on Friday, has raised serious questions about the integrity of the concussion replacement rule.
 
A game of Nerve and nuance
 
The drama unfolded when Dube, who had ignited hopes with a blistering 53 off 34 balls, suffered a blow to the helmet from a searing delivery by Jamie Overton on the final delivery of Indian batting innings. Although Dube had bravely faced the final delivery of the over, India, intent on preserving momentum, opted to send Harshit Rana – a pace ace known for his rapid-fire bowling – to the field instead. Buttler’s disquiet was palpable as he declared after the match, “We don’t agree with the concussion substitute. It’s not a like-for-like replacement.”
 
 
The replacement riddle
 
The replacement rule, designed to provide a direct, equivalent substitute, was thrown into the spotlight as India chose a starkly different player profile. With Dube’s medium pace being swapped for Rana’s tearaway speed, Buttler’s sarcasm rang clear: “I think either Shivam Dube put on 25 mph with the ball or Harshit Rana has improved a lot with his batting.” The England skipper’s pointed comment has since ignited a debate over whether the rule was observed in its true spirit or exploited for tactical gain.

Rana’s remarkable Impact
 
Despite the controversy, Harshit Rana did not disappoint. He delivered a stellar performance by claiming three crucial wickets – including that of Liam Livingstone – thus underscoring the strategic gamble. His swift adaptation and impressive skillset have only added fuel to the debate, with some questioning if such rapid role reversals align with the established concussion protocols.  Check India vs England 4th T20 full scorecard here
 
Behind the Scenes: India’s Perspective
 
From the Indian camp, the narrative is equally compelling. Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel provided insight into the decision-making process, revealing that the name of Harshit Rana was merely submitted to match referee Javagal Srinath, after which the decision was out of their control. “Harshit was having dinner and had to quickly get up and join the game. I thought he did an excellent job,” Morkel commented. 
 
A Precedent in the Making
 
This episode is not an isolated incident. The use of a concussion substitute in this fashion has historical echoes – notably when India replaced Ravindra Jadeja with Yuzvendra Chahal in a T20 International against Australia during the 2020-21 series, where Jadeja’s injury was more a matter of a strained hamstring than a genuine concussion risk. Critics argue that such decisions blur the boundaries of the rule, transforming it from a safety measure into a tactical asset.
 
The Battle for Rule Integrity
 
As the dust settles on Friday’s match, the cricketing fraternity finds itself at a crossroads. While India’s win by 15 runs secured the series, the debate over the concussion substitute rule is far from over. With accusations of a ‘dummy sold’ tactic echoing in post-match interviews, the incident has sparked calls for a thorough review of the protocol to ensure that the spirit of the game is maintained without compromising player safety.

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 8:53 AM IST

