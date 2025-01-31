IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 4th T20: India aim to get back on winning ways in Pune
India vs England 4th T20 live updates: Indian skipper Suryakumar may finally decide to go with two pacers in the playing 11 in today's match, in the form of Shami and Arshdeep
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The English cricket team foiled India’s plan to seal the five match series by taking an inaccessible lead of 3-0 after third T20, as they registered an emphatic 26 runs win over the hosts in Rajkot to keep the series well and alive going into the fourth T20 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday, January 31.
India’s inability to finish off England’s tail was one of the biggest reasons behind their loss in the third T20, as stated by the skipper Suryakumar Yadav during the post match presentations. However, multiple critics also questioned calls taken regarding India’s batting order saying that trying to maintain left right combination for far too long in the innings apparently put the pressure on the batters.
However, the men in blue will try not to think much about it and will hope to get back to winning ways in Pune with another impressive win. Fans can also expect some change in the playing 11 as Shivam Dube might be seen making his return in the squad in place of Dhruv Jurel, if Rinku Singh is still not fit enough to take the field. The hosts can also finally go for two pacers option by having both Shami and Arshdeep in the team in place of Ravi Bishnoi on Friday.
On the other hand England for the first time in this series have not announced their playing 11 ahead of the match, but they are likely to stick with the same playing 11 for the fourth T20 also and will hope to win the game in Pune and push for the series decider game during the fifth T20 at Pune.
India vs England 4th T20: Playing 11
India playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel / Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi / Md Shami
England playing 11 (probable) : Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Butler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
India vs England head-to-head in T20s
England have reduced their win-loss record against India in T20 Internationals to 12-15 after their statement win in Rajkot during the third T20.
- Total matches played: 27
- India won: 15
- England won: 12
- No result: 0
India vs England 4th T20 LIVE TOSS: Coin flip between India's Suryakumar Yadav and England's Jos Buttler is at 6:30 PM IST today.
4th T20: India vs England live telecast in India
6:12 PM
IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: Toss timing
The toss for the 4th T20 between India and England will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
6:00 PM
IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: England looking to level things
England will be looking to win the match today and level the series at 2-2 before the fifth T20 in Mumbai.
5:45 PM
IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: Lowest T20I team total in Pune
Lowest T20I total record in Pune is under India's name when Sri Lanka bowled them out on 101 in 2016.
5:30 PM
IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: Highest T20I team total in Pune
The highest team total in Pune in T20I cricket is 206 by Sri Lanka back in January of 2023.
5:15 PM
IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: India aim to seal series
Indian cricket team after failing to win the Rajkot match will aim to secure a win in Pune and seal the series with a match to spare.
5:00 PM
IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of 4th T20 between India and England from Pune. The series is titled in favour of India who are leading 2-1 after three matches and can seal the series with a win in Pune, but England will have the chance to level things at 2-2 today and push for series decider in Mumbai in the fifth T20. Who will emerge victorious in the end? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 5:01 PM IST