ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup: Complete list of winners and runner-ups

ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup: Complete list of winners and runner-ups

Pakistan lifted their 3rd title on the night by beating Bangladesh A in the thrilling super over in Doha.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 12:04 AM IST

The ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup Winners List showcases the champions of one of Asia’s premier cricket tournaments, which serves as a platform for the continent’s most promising young talent. Launched in 2013, the competition has provided a stage for emerging players to demonstrate their skills and gain invaluable international experience.  Pakistan lifted their 3rd title on the night by beating Bangladesh A in the thrilling super over in Doha.  Over the years, teams like India A, Pakistan A, and Sri Lanka A have frequently lifted the trophy, reflecting their strong cricketing structures and depth of talent. Each edition of the tournament has highlighted the rise of future stars, offering fans a glimpse of players who may go on to achieve success at the senior international level. The winners list not only records the triumphs of these teams but also serves as a historical archive of Asia’s cricketing development, showing how emerging squads have evolved and contributed to the growth of the sport.  
Asia Cup rising stars winners and runner-ups list
Year Winner Runner-Up
2025 Pakistan A Bangladesh A
2024 Afghanistan A Sri Lanka A
2023 Pakistan A India A
2019 Pakistan U23 Bangladesh U23
2018 Sri Lanka U23 India U23
2017 Sri Lanka U23 Pakistan U23
2013 India U23 Pakistan U23
 
  Who has won most number of Asia Cup Rising Stars titles?  Since its inception in 2013, the Asia Cup Rising Stars has seen several teams dominate the tournament, showcasing Asia’s emerging cricket talent.
 
 
Pakistan lead the chart with 3 titles (2019, 2023, 2025). Sri Lanka have lifted the trophy twice in 2017 and 2018, reflecting their strong youth development and depth in cricketing talent.
 
India has won the tournament once (2013), marking their presence in the inaugural edition of the competition.
 
Afghanistan claimed their first title in 2024, signaling the rise of new cricketing powerhouses in Asia.
 
These winners highlight the growing competitiveness of Asia’s cricketing nations and the tournament’s role in shaping future stars.
         

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

Personal Finance
