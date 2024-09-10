Afghanistan defends venue selection after no play in first 2 of AFG-NZ days

The Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test at Sahid Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium has come under scrutiny after not even the toss happened due to a wet outfield. Amid concerns regarding the selection of the venue, Afghan officials addressed the media after no play was possible on the second day of the Test match.

Menhaj Raaz, Afghanistan's international cricket manager, and Akbar Paktian, the commercial manager of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), responded to questions surrounding the ongoing delays. Speaking about the venue selection, Raaz explained that Greater Noida had previously hosted international teams, such as Zimbabwe and Ireland, making it a preferred choice for Afghanistan. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Raaz further stated that before the Test against New Zealand, the Afghanistan team was given the option of Greater Noida and Bengaluru by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). "We got a couple of options from BCCI and we decided to settle down with Greater Noida because this was one of the best logistical options for us, as it is just around a two-hour drive from Delhi airport," Raaz said.

Akbar Paktian added that Afghanistan had recently played a three-day game against a local team in Noida, which went smoothly, giving them confidence about hosting the Test. He also mentioned that the management had consulted locals about the weather and was informed that the monsoon typically ends by mid-August. However, an extended monsoon this year has put them in a precarious situation.

When asked about the efforts of the ground staff , Raaz expressed his appreciation for their hard work. He emphasised that despite their best efforts, the persistent rain has prevented the match from starting. "The ground staff and local authorities are doing their utmost, but this unfortunate rain is beyond anyone's control," he said, adding that the delays were due to an "Act of God."

The Afghanistan Cricket Board continues to hope that the weather will improve, allowing play to begin in the coming days.