Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Iron to grass transplant: Six unique ways to dry up cricket field in India

Iron to grass transplant: Six unique ways to dry up cricket field in India

On Day 2 of AFG vs NZ one-off Test, groundsmen used an innovative method to dry up a patch of the field. Earlier household iron was used to dry a damp patch on a patch in Guwahati in 2020

Unique ways to dry up cricket field in India

Unique ways to dry up cricket field in India

Anish Kumar Greater Noida
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cricket, being one of the longest forms of the game, requires optimal playing conditions, especially given that modern-day players often dive across the outfield to save crucial runs. The state of the playing surface is critical for the smooth conduct of matches.

Currently, the Sahid Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium in Greater Noida has witnessed some unconventional methods to dry the cricket field. Due to persistent overnight rain, the point and mid-wicket regions have become muddy, undoing all the efforts made on Day 1. Without a drainage facility at the stadium, the groundsmen have resorted to innovative techniques to prepare the field for play.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

One such technique involved digging out the wet grass from the affected area and replacing it with grass patches from the practice ground.

Here are five unique techniques employed in India to dry up cricket fields:

1. Grass implantation

On Day 2 of the Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test, groundsmen used an innovative method to dry up a patch of the field. They removed the wet grass and replaced it with dry grass patches from the practice area. While this helped alleviate the problem, it created a risk of uneven bounce within the 30-yard circle, potentially affecting player performance.

Unique ways to dry up cricket field
Unique ways to dry up cricket field

More From This Section

Usman Khawaja

Khawaja believes India's success in Australia has made rivalry intense

Sourav Ganguly, Sourav, Ganguly

Ganguly believes Pant will become one of all-time greats in Test cricket

Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed

Iftikhar Ahmad says he considers himself tailender, ready to bat lower

Graeme Smith

Graeme Smith says its too early to add Impact Player rule in SA20

Sri Lanka cricket team

Sri Lanka beat England by 8 wickets in third Test, their fourth in England

2. Electric fans for drying wet patches

Meanwhile, when multiple wet patches were visible within the 30-yard circle, the ground staff used three electric fans to dry the affected areas. This method proved useful for speeding up the drying process.

Unique ways to dry up cricket field in India
3. Poking stumps on wet areas

Another technique involved poking the wet areas with stumps. Groundsmen employed this method to hasten the drying of the field and get it ready for play as quickly as possible.

Unique ways to dry up cricket field in India
4. Hair dryers for pitch drying

Earlier, during India vs Sri Lanka T20 match in 2020, groundsmen used hair dryers to dry the pitch after heavy rain. This unusual method gained attention from netizens for its creativity in tackling wet conditions.

Iron to grass transplant: Five unique ways to dry up cricket field in India
5. Using heavy roller over sponge to dry wet patches

On Day 2 (September 10, 2024) of Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test, groundsmen were seen drying up a wet patch at Greater Noida Stadium by putting the sponge on it. 
Iron to grass transplant: Five unique ways to dry up cricket field in India
6. Use of Irons

During the India vs Sri Lanka match in 2020, ground staff also used household irons to dry damp areas on the pitch, particularly targeting patches where water had seeped in and caused moisture.

Also Read

Day 1 of Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test

Wet outfield & poor facilities mar Day 1 of Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Playing 11 and live toss time

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test Playing 11, live toss timings and streaming

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test September 9 weather forecast

How to get AFG vs NZ Test tickets? Greater Noida weather forecast on Sept 9

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan takes break from Test cricket to nurse his operated back

Rashid Khan, Rashid

AFG vs NZ Tests 2024: Hashmatullah named captain, no place Rashid Khan

Topics : Afghanistan cricket team New Zealand cricket team Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon