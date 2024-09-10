Iron to grass transplant: Six unique ways to dry up cricket field in India

Cricket, being one of the longest forms of the game, requires optimal playing conditions, especially given that modern-day players often dive across the outfield to save crucial runs. The state of the playing surface is critical for the smooth conduct of matches.

Currently, the Sahid Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium in Greater Noida has witnessed some unconventional methods to dry the cricket field. Due to persistent overnight rain, the point and mid-wicket regions have become muddy, undoing all the efforts made on Day 1. Without a drainage facility at the stadium, the groundsmen have resorted to innovative techniques to prepare the field for play.

One such technique involved digging out the wet grass from the affected area and replacing it with grass patches from the practice ground.

Here are five unique techniques employed in India to dry up cricket fields:

1. Grass implantation

On Day 2 of the Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test, groundsmen used an innovative method to dry up a patch of the field. They removed the wet grass and replaced it with dry grass patches from the practice area. While this helped alleviate the problem, it created a risk of uneven bounce within the 30-yard circle, potentially affecting player performance.

Meanwhile, when multiple wet patches were visible within the 30-yard circle, the ground staff used three electric fans to dry the affected areas. This method proved useful for speeding up the drying process.

3. Poking stumps on wet areas

Another technique involved poking the wet areas with stumps. Groundsmen employed this method to hasten the drying of the field and get it ready for play as quickly as possible.

4. Hair dryers for pitch drying





Earlier, during India vs Sri Lanka T20 match in 2020, groundsmen used hair dryers to dry the pitch after heavy rain. This unusual method gained attention from netizens for its creativity in tackling wet conditions.

6. Use of Irons

During the India vs Sri Lanka match in 2020, ground staff also used household irons to dry damp areas on the pitch, particularly targeting patches where water had seeped in and caused moisture.

On Day 2 (September 10, 2024) of Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test, groundsmen were seen drying up a wet patch at Greater Noida Stadium by putting the sponge on it.