Arjun Tendulkar takes maiden IPL wicket, Sachin tweets his feelings

We have seen some great moments in the IPL 2023 so far, and one more incident was added to the list last night when Mumbai Indians faced Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Mumbai Indians showed faith in left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, who impressed with his bowling in the last match and eventually played the most significant role in securing a 14-run win for Mumbai Indians, helping them climb up to the sixth spot on the points table.
The Mumbai Indians captain have the bowling to the left-arm pacer in the last over, when there were 20 runs to defend. Arjun held his nerves in the final over of the SRH chase.
Arjun takes his first IPL wicket
Taking the first wicket in IPL was a special moment for Arjun Tendulkar, as after years of patience and warming the benches, he finally got a chance to play in the final 11.
No score is impossible in IPL final overs, especially when we have already seen Rinku Singh hitting five sixes in the final over. Arjun Tendulkar had 20 runs to defend in the final over against SRH. He not only defended 20 runs but took his first IPL wicket in the IPL too.
In the fifth ball of the final over, Arjun dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar, where Bhvneshwar lofted the ball to the covers, and Rohit took that catch easily.
Sachin Tendulkar tweeted his maiden wicket
It was a proud moment for Sachin Tendulkar to see his son doing a good job and helping his team win matches. He expressed his love in words and posted a heartfelt message on Twitter for his team Mumbai Indians, and his son Arjun Tendulkar.
Here's what Tendulkar tweeted, “A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green was impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak’s batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys! And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!”