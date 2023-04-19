close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Arjun Tendulkar takes maiden IPL wicket, Sachin tweets his feelings

Arjun Tendulkar took his first IPL wicket against SRH and helped MI to win its third consecutive match, Sachin also shared his feeling on Twitter

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Sachin Tendulkar

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 7:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

We have seen some great moments in the IPL 2023 so far, and one more incident was added to the list last night when Mumbai Indians faced Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians showed faith in left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, who impressed with his bowling in the last match and eventually played the most significant role in securing a 14-run win for Mumbai Indians, helping them climb up to the sixth spot on the points table.

The Mumbai Indians captain have the bowling to the left-arm pacer in the last over, when there were 20 runs to defend. Arjun held his nerves in the final over of the SRH chase.

Arjun takes his first IPL wicket

Taking the first wicket in IPL was a special moment for Arjun Tendulkar, as after years of patience and warming the benches, he finally got a chance to play in the final 11.

No score is impossible in IPL final overs, especially when we have already seen Rinku Singh hitting five sixes in the final over. Arjun Tendulkar had 20 runs to defend in the final over against SRH. He not only defended 20 runs but took his first IPL wicket in the IPL too.

In the fifth ball of the final over, Arjun dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar, where Bhvneshwar lofted the ball to the covers, and Rohit took that catch easily. 

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted his maiden wicket

It was a proud moment for Sachin Tendulkar to see his son doing a good job and helping his team win matches. He expressed his love in words and posted a heartfelt message on Twitter for his team Mumbai Indians, and his son Arjun Tendulkar.
Here's what Tendulkar tweeted, “A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green was impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak’s batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys! And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!”

Also Read

Sachin Tendulkar's message for his son Arjun after his IPL debut in MI

IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi

IPL 2023 FAQ pack: New, old, and everything one must know before season 16

Group A captains and teams: All that has changed for franchises in IPL 2023

IPL 2023 Group B analysis: How do the teams shape up for the new season

IPL 2023: Mohd Siraj reports he was approached for insider info on RCB

SRH vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Green's all-round show win it for Mumbai

IPL 2023 SRH vs MI preview: Clash of the titans as Hyderabad take on Mumbai

MS Dhoni's rare blunder; dropped Du Plessis's catch against RCB last night

CSK vs RCB: Dhoni played with knee injury, Virat fined 10% match fee


Topics : Arjun Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Mumbai Indians

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 7:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Heat wave: States on alert; Grid braces for record peak power demand

heatwave, heatwave in india
5 min read

Carbon offset market unfortunately keeps growing, more efforts needed

Carbon emission, pollution, nuclear plant
5 min read

Private firm Bellatrix Aerospace's payload to fly on ISRO's PSLV on Apr 22

NASA's Space Launch System rocket, at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, is scheduled to resume US lunar exploration with the Artemis program. (Photo: Bloomberg via NASA)
2 min read

No respite from scorching heat in UP; Prayagraj sizzles at 44.2 deg C

Photo: Reuters
1 min read

Global population reaches 8 bn, UN urges to focus on reproductive rights

Women, Indian Women
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

DC vs MI Highlights, WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai crowned inaugural champions

Image
2 min read

It feels like a dream: MI captain Harmanpreet after winning WPL title

Image
3 min read

BCCI annual contracts: Jadeja promoted to A+ category; joins Rohit, Kohli

Image
2 min read

South Africa chase record target in T20Is, level series 1-1 against WI

Image
3 min read

Women Premier League 2023: Mumbai Indians lifts inaugural WPL trophy

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon