IPL 2023 SRH vs MI preview: Clash of the titans as Hyderabad take on Mumbai



Sunrisers' Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are back in form and using Rohit Sharma as an impact player might be a good idea given that he is not fully fit. It is this battle of in-form teams that awaits the people of Hyderabad. After Harry Brook’s century in the last IPL game, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are getting back to where they should be given the kind of team that they assembled before the start of the season. They beat Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders back to back at home and now face the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Hyderabad.

SRH vs MI, IPL 2023 Match Details

Match Number- 24

Date: Thursday, April 18, 2023 Series- Indian Premier League 2023

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad Time: 07:30 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Pitch Report

The Hyderabad wicket, like most wickets in IPL, is one of the best for batting. Brook hit a scintillating 111 in the last match, showing that if a batter gets set he can score handsomely. There will be dew later in the night and as a result the captain winning the toss would look to field first.

SRH vs MI, Hyderabad Weather Forecast

The weather in Hyderabad will be dry and hot, but cooler than north India now. When the match starts at 7pm, the temperature would be around 34 degrees Celsius and it will fall to 29 degrees Celsius at the time of close of play at around 11.30 pm. Humidity will also increase from 23 per cent to 37 per cent during the match.

Mumbai Indians playing combination

The Mumbai Indians finally won their first game convincingly as they beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets and a lot of balls to spare while chasing 180 plus. Rohit Sharma featured as an impact substitute and Arjun Tendulkar and Duan Jansen made their debuts. Now, with Rohit back in the playing 11 in all probability, he would make it to the playing 11 straightaway. Jofra Archer, if fit, could also come in the eleventh spot, strengthening the team.

Mumbai Indians predicted playing 11

Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Duan Jansen/Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith



Sunrisers Hyderabad playing combination Impact substitute options: Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff



Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing 11 The Sunrisers would not look to experiment with the playing 11 that has won them back to back games. Brook and Agarwal opening the innings is the best combo while Rahul Tripathi in red hot form alongside Markram gives the top order the charm that it needs to shine against the Mumbai side.



Impact Substitute options: Abdul Samad, Mayank Dagar, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan