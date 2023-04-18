close

IPL 2023 SRH vs MI preview: Clash of the titans as Hyderabad take on Mumbai

Both Hyderabad and Mumbai have won back-to-back contests and therefore this game

BS Web Team New Delhi
IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants face Sunrisers Hyderabad. A look at the preview. Photo: Sportzpics

IPL 2023, Hyderabad welcome Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. Photo: Sportzpics

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
After Harry Brook’s century in the last IPL game, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are getting back to where they should be given the kind of team that they assembled before the start of the season. They beat Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders back to back at home and now face the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Hyderabad. 
Sunrisers' Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are back in form and using Rohit Sharma as an impact player might be a good idea given that he is not fully fit. It is this battle of in-form teams that awaits the people of Hyderabad. 

SRH vs MI, IPL 2023 Match Details
Match Number- 24
Series- Indian Premier League 2023
Date: Thursday, April 18, 2023

Time: 07:30 PM IST
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Pitch Report
The Hyderabad wicket, like most wickets in IPL, is one of the best for batting. Brook hit a scintillating 111 in the last match, showing that if a batter gets set he can score handsomely. There will be dew later in the night and as a result the captain winning the toss would look to field first. 

SRH vs MI, Hyderabad Weather Forecast
The weather in Hyderabad will be dry and hot, but cooler than north India now. When the match starts at 7pm, the temperature would be around 34 degrees Celsius and it will fall to 29 degrees Celsius at the time of close of play at around 11.30 pm. Humidity will also increase from 23 per cent to 37 per cent during the match. 

Mumbai Indians playing combination
The Mumbai Indians finally won their first game convincingly as they beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets and a lot of balls to spare while chasing 180 plus. Rohit Sharma featured as an impact substitute and Arjun Tendulkar and Duan Jansen made their debuts. Now, with Rohit back in the playing 11 in all probability, he would make it to the playing 11 straightaway. Jofra Archer, if fit, could also come in the eleventh spot, strengthening the team. 

Mumbai Indians predicted playing 11
Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Duan Jansen/Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith

Impact substitute options: Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing combination

The Sunrisers would not look to experiment with the playing 11 that has won them back to back games. Brook and Agarwal opening the innings is the best combo while Rahul Tripathi in red hot form alongside Markram gives the top order the charm that it needs to shine against the Mumbai side. 
Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing 11

Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Impact Substitute options: Abdul Samad, Mayank Dagar, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi

SRH vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across IOS and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The same can also be viewed on the TV channels at Star Sports.
Topics : Indian Premier League | Mumbai Indians | Sunrisers Hyderabad | Aiden Markram | Suryakumar Yadav | Hyderabad

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 4:39 PM IST

