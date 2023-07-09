England fans were once again jittery, but Mark Wood made sure that it did not end in the negative for the hosts third time around as they beat Australia by three wickets to stay alive in the Ashes 2023. He hit 16* off just 8 balls, coming after Harry Brook’s fall and England still needed 21 more to win the match in Headingley. Chris Woakes, the other man making a comeback in the side along with Wood, was also instrumental in the team’s victory as he remained unbeaten on 32 off 47 balls, guiding his team home. But before the Wood cameo, Brook had done brilliantly well to take the English from the clutches of defeat to get as close to the victory mark as possible. Brook, who hit 75 off 93 balls, was part of crucial partnerships alongside Ben Stokes and Woakes. Courtesy of this win, England are back in the Ashes which the Aussies still lead 2-1 with two matches to go. The fourth game would be played at Old Trafford, starting July 19.