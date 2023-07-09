The India-Pakistan cricket match in the ODI World Cup has started to create buzz, way before its scheduled date. However, for that match to take place, Pakistan must travel to India for and there seems to be a problem. Pakistan’s minister in charge of Sports, Ehsaan Mazari believes that if India don’t come to their country for the upcoming Asia Cup, they would also not travel to India for the World Cup. “My personal opinion is that if India demands to play their Asia Cup games at a neutral venue, we would also demand the same for our World Cup games in India,” Mazari was quoted as saying by the Indian Express. The minister further went on to say that Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has formed a committee headed by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Mazari is among the 11 ministers part of this committee which will suggest whether the national team should travel to India or not. “We will discuss the issue and give our recommendations to the PM, who is also the patron-in-chief of PCB. The PM will take the final decision,” he said. Mazari also did not like the Asia Cup being played in the hybrid format and demanded that all matches must be played in Pakistan since they have the hosting rights. “Pakistan is the host, it has the right to hold all the matches in Pakistan. That is what the cricket lovers want, I don’t want a hybrid model,” he said.