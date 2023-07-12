India's premier spinner R Ashwin recently revealed that head coach Rahul Dravid had a lengthy discussion with a bartender in West Indies over Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal in the Lord's Test. Ashwin disclosed that Dravid, locals, a bartender, and a waiter debated whether the English wicket-keeper batter was adjudged out rightfully or not. During the conversation, they touched upon the topics such as the spirit of the game and the laws of cricket. While one man intervened in the discussion exclaiming, "He Bairstow maan, he out maan!"Also read: ALSO READ: WI vs IND 1st Test playing 11, live match time, live streaming in IndiaNotably, Bairstow's stumping divided the cricket fraternity, some calling it against the spirit of the game while others citing the rules of the game. Currently, the Indian cricket team is on the West Indies tour. Ashwin also gave an insight into the life in Caribbean, saying that he has been touring West Indies for 14 years, and in all that time nothing has really changed. Ashwin would lead the Indian spin attack against West Indies. He has played four Test in West Indies, taking 17 wickets at an average of 23.17. He shone brightly with the bat as well, slamming two Test centuries in the Caribbean.Ashwin Test career (batting).In WindiesOverallMatches492Runs2353129Average58.7526.97100s25Fifties0 Highest score118124(Source: ESPNcricinfo)Ashwin Test career (bowling) In WindiesOverallMatches492Wickets17474Average23.1723.935-wicket hauls232Best Bowling figures7 for 837 for 59(Source: ESPNcricinfo)