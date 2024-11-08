Business Standard
AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI highlights: Haris Rauf stars in Pakistan's 9 wickets win

Haris Rauf unleashed a devastating five-wicket haul, dismantling Australia for just 163 in the second one-day international against Pakistan. Check AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI full scorecard here

Australia vs Pakistan full scorecard 2nd ODI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan levelled the three-match One Day International series after beating Australia by 9 wickets in the second game at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Friday. Chasing a modest 164-run target, Pakistan openers - Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique - put up a 137-run stand in just over 20 overs before Zampa got rid of Saim, who scored 82 runs off 71 balls.
 
Saim hit five fours and six sixes during his blistering knock. Abdullah Shafique was joined by Babar Azam in the middle after he lost his opening partner. Babar and Abdullah saw Pakistan off to a series levelling victory as the visitors chased down the target with over 23 overs to spare. 
 
 
 
  Pakistan's innings full scorecard

Pakistan (T: 164 runs from 50 ovs)
Batting Dismissals R B M 4s 6s SR
Saim Ayub c Hazlewood b Zampa 82 71 91 5 6 115.49
Abdullah Shafique not out 64 69 114 4 3 92.75
Babar Azam not out 15 20 22 0 1 75
Extras (lb 1, nb 1, w 6) 8
Total 26.3 Ov (RR: 6.37) 169/1
Bowling O M R W ECON WD NB
Mitchell Starc 4 1 28 0 7 2 0
Josh Hazlewood 7 0 37 0 5.28 0 1
Pat Cummins 7 1 35 0 5 0 0
Adam Zampa 6.3 1 44 1 6.76 0 0
Aaron Hardie 2 0 24 0 12 0 0
 
Rauf’s pace wrecks Australia
  Haris Rauf unleashed a devastating five-wicket haul, dismantling Australia for just 163 in the second one-day international against Pakistan. His fiery figures of 5-29 came from relentless pace and precision, leaving the Australian batting line-up in tatters.
 
Rizwan shines behind the stumps
  Skipper Mohammad Rizwan played a pivotal role, claiming five catches—four off Rauf’s deliveries. Rizwan nearly made it six but dropped a top-edge from Adam Zampa, who eventually fell as the last man at 18.
 
Afridi’s power-play brilliance 
  Shaheen Shah Afridi set the tone early with a double strike in the power play, trapping Jake Fraser-McGurk leg before wicket and dismissing Matt Short, who was caught at covers after a dropped chance earlier. Afridi’s final figures of 3-26 underlined his impact.   
   
Australia struggles to steady the ship 
Steve Smith’s measured 35 off 48 balls was the only resistance against Pakistan’s relentless pace attack. His dismissal, chasing a wide short ball from Mohammad Hasnain, further deepened Australia’s woes.
 
Late cameos fall short
  Adam Zampa’s late flourish with a six and a four off Naseem Shah helped Australia limp past 150, but Rauf returned to clean up the middle and lower order, ensuring no dramatic recovery.
 
Key changes ahead of Perth finale
  Josh Inglis will lead a reshuffled Australian side in the final ODI at Perth, as Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood are rested. The T20 series captaincy also shifts to Inglis with Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head on paternity leave. 
Australia (50 ovs maximum)
Batting Dismissals R B M 4s 6s SR
Matthew Short c Babar Azam b Shaheen Shah Afridi 19 15 23 3 0 126.66
Jake Fraser-McGurk lbw b Shaheen Shah Afridi 13 10 11 3 0 130
Steven Smith c †Mohammad Rizwan b Mohammad Hasnain 35 48 80 5 1 72.91
Josh Inglis † c †Mohammad Rizwan b Haris Rauf 18 25 31 2 0 72
Marnus Labuschagne c †Mohammad Rizwan b Haris Rauf 6 11 10 0 0 54.54
Aaron Hardie c †Mohammad Rizwan b Haris Rauf 14 29 39 0 0 48.27
Glenn Maxwell b Haris Rauf 16 21 27 0 1 76.19
Pat Cummins (c) c †Mohammad Rizwan b Haris Rauf 13 17 33 0 1 76.47
Mitchell Starc c †Mohammad Rizwan b Naseem Shah 1 4 4 0 0 25
Adam Zampa b Shaheen Shah Afridi 18 21 34 1 1 85.71
Josh Hazlewood not out 2 9 16 0 0 22.22
Extras (lb 2, w 6) 8
Total 35 Ov (RR: 4.65) 163
Bowling O M R W ECON WD NB
Shaheen Shah Afridi 8 1 26 3 3.25 0 0
Naseem Shah 10 0 65 1 6.5 2 0
Mohammad Hasnain 6 0 27 1 4.5 0 0
Haris Rauf 8 0 29 5 3.62 4 0
Saim Ayub 3 0 14 0 4.66 0 0
 

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

