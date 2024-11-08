AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI highlights: Haris Rauf stars in Pakistan's 9 wickets win

Pakistan levelled the three-match One Day International series after beating Australia by 9 wickets in the second game at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Friday. Chasing a modest 164-run target, Pakistan openers - Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique - put up a 137-run stand in just over 20 overs before Zampa got rid of Saim, who scored 82 runs off 71 balls.
Saim hit five fours and six sixes during his blistering knock. Abdullah Shafique was joined by Babar Azam in the middle after he lost his opening partner. Babar and Abdullah saw Pakistan off to a series levelling victory as the visitors chased down the target with over 23 overs to spare.
Pakistan's innings full scorecard
Shot of the day!@SaimAyub7 oozes class with that maximum #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/XArhfCyNJE— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 8, 2024
|Pakistan (T: 164 runs from 50 ovs)
|Batting
|Dismissals
|R
|B
|M
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Saim Ayub
|c Hazlewood b Zampa
|82
|71
|91
|5
|6
|115.49
|Abdullah Shafique
|not out
|64
|69
|114
|4
|3
|92.75
|Babar Azam
|not out
|15
|20
|22
|0
|1
|75
|Extras
|(lb 1, nb 1, w 6)
|8
|Total
|26.3 Ov (RR: 6.37)
|169/1
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|WD
|NB
|Mitchell Starc
|4
|1
|28
|0
|7
|2
|0
|Josh Hazlewood
|7
|0
|37
|0
|5.28
|0
|1
|Pat Cummins
|7
|1
|35
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Adam Zampa
|6.3
|1
|44
|1
|6.76
|0
|0
|Aaron Hardie
|2
|0
|24
|0
|12
|0
|0
Rauf’s pace wrecks Australia
Haris Rauf unleashed a devastating five-wicket haul, dismantling Australia for just 163 in the second one-day international against Pakistan. His fiery figures of 5-29 came from relentless pace and precision, leaving the Australian batting line-up in tatters.
Rizwan shines behind the stumps
Skipper Mohammad Rizwan played a pivotal role, claiming five catches—four off Rauf’s deliveries. Rizwan nearly made it six but dropped a top-edge from Adam Zampa, who eventually fell as the last man at 18.
Afridi’s power-play brilliance
Shaheen Shah Afridi set the tone early with a double strike in the power play, trapping Jake Fraser-McGurk leg before wicket and dismissing Matt Short, who was caught at covers after a dropped chance earlier. Afridi’s final figures of 3-26 underlined his impact.
.@iShaheenAfridi with the first strike in his second over of the day! ☝️#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/lrTEYeIHwu— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 8, 2024
Australia struggles to steady the ship
Steve Smith’s measured 35 off 48 balls was the only resistance against Pakistan’s relentless pace attack. His dismissal, chasing a wide short ball from Mohammad Hasnain, further deepened Australia’s woes.
Late cameos fall short
Adam Zampa’s late flourish with a six and a four off Naseem Shah helped Australia limp past 150, but Rauf returned to clean up the middle and lower order, ensuring no dramatic recovery.
Key changes ahead of Perth finale
Josh Inglis will lead a reshuffled Australian side in the final ODI at Perth, as Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood are rested. The T20 series captaincy also shifts to Inglis with Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head on paternity leave.
|Australia (50 ovs maximum)
|Batting
|Dismissals
|R
|B
|M
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Matthew Short
|c Babar Azam b Shaheen Shah Afridi
|19
|15
|23
|3
|0
|126.66
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|lbw b Shaheen Shah Afridi
|13
|10
|11
|3
|0
|130
|Steven Smith
|c †Mohammad Rizwan b Mohammad Hasnain
|35
|48
|80
|5
|1
|72.91
|Josh Inglis †
|c †Mohammad Rizwan b Haris Rauf
|18
|25
|31
|2
|0
|72
|Marnus Labuschagne
|c †Mohammad Rizwan b Haris Rauf
|6
|11
|10
|0
|0
|54.54
|Aaron Hardie
|c †Mohammad Rizwan b Haris Rauf
|14
|29
|39
|0
|0
|48.27
|Glenn Maxwell
|b Haris Rauf
|16
|21
|27
|0
|1
|76.19
|Pat Cummins (c)
|c †Mohammad Rizwan b Haris Rauf
|13
|17
|33
|0
|1
|76.47
|Mitchell Starc
|c †Mohammad Rizwan b Naseem Shah
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|25
|Adam Zampa
|b Shaheen Shah Afridi
|18
|21
|34
|1
|1
|85.71
|Josh Hazlewood
|not out
|2
|9
|16
|0
|0
|22.22
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 6)
|8
|Total
|35 Ov (RR: 4.65)
|163
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|WD
|NB
|Shaheen Shah Afridi
|8
|1
|26
|3
|3.25
|0
|0
|Naseem Shah
|10
|0
|65
|1
|6.5
|2
|0
|Mohammad Hasnain
|6
|0
|27
|1
|4.5
|0
|0
|Haris Rauf
|8
|0
|29
|5
|3.62
|4
|0
|Saim Ayub
|3
|0
|14
|0
|4.66
|0
|0