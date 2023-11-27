Sensex (-0.07%)
India vs Australia 3rd T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

India vs Australia Playing 11 for 3rd T20: Australia might bring Travis Head in their Playing 11 for 3rd T20 vs India on November 28.

India vs Australia, Tim David, Steve Smith

Will Steve Smith retain his place in Australia Playing 11 vs India in third T20. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 4:50 PM IST
In the third T20 International of the five-match series, Team India led by Suryakumar Yadav will aim to take an unassailable 3-0 lead against Australia on Tuesday (November 28) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. India have taken a 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first two matches. With Shreyas Iyer set to join the team for the 4th and 5th T20s as vice-captain, the management is likely to retain the Playing 11 from the previous match. Australia, on the other hand, might bring Travis Head in their Playing 11 for 3rd T20 vs India tomorrow. 

3rd T20: India vs Australia Playing 11
India Playing 11 probable: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia Playing 11 probable: Steven Smith, Matthew Short/Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.

India vs Australia head-to-head T20s

India and Australia have played 28 T20 International matches against each other. Out of the 28 matches, India emerged victorious on 17 occasions, while one game ended without a result.

Total matches played: 28
India won: 17
Australia won: 10
No result: 1

India T20 squad vs Australia

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia squad vs India T20s:

Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

India vs Australia T20Is: IND vs AUS 3rd T20 live match time, telecast and streaming details

When will India vs Australia 3rd T20 take place?

The Australia vs India 3rd T20 will take place on November 28, Tuesday.

What is the venue of the AUS vs IND 3rd T20?

The India vs Australia 3rd T20 venue is Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

When will the India vs Australia live toss take place in Guwahati as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The AUS vs IND live toss for the 3rd T20 will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of India vs Australia 3rd T20 according to Indian Standard Time?

The 3rd T20 between India and Australia will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs AUS 3rd T20?

Sports 18 will live broadcast the India vs Australia 3rd T20 in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs AUS 3rd T20 in India for free?

Jio Cinema will live stream India vs Australia 3rd T20 in India for free.
First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 4:50 PM IST

