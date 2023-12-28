AUS vs PAK Test: How lift malfunctioning stopped play after Lunch at MCG

When the players reached the field to resume play after lunch on Day 3 of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday, December 28, they were faced with an unusual delay. The on-field umpires would not resume play. Steve Smith and David Warner, who were at the crease for Australia, were left perplexed and so were the Pakistani team members.

pic.twitter.com/7Rsqci4whn A wild Richard Illingworth appeared! #AUSvPAK December 28, 2023 After a few minutes' delay, the fourth umpire, Phil Gillespie, had to be rushed back to the stands as he was asked to sit in the chair of the third umpire, Richard Illingworth. Was the third umpire, Richard Illingworth, not well? Why did he have to be replaced then?

pic.twitter.com/eSuKyPQp56 The game is delayed because the third umpire ... is stuck in the lift #AUSvPAK Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel December 28, 2023 The confusion was cleared by the social media handle of Cricket Australia (cricket.com.au) which tweeted that play was stopped due to the umpire being stuck in a lift. It was then that the MCG's social media handle tweeted an apology in reply to cricket.com.au's' post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

It was not only Illingworth but Channel 7's host Mel McLaughlin who was stuck with him as well. Channel 7 is the official broadcaster of the Test series in Australia.

Later on, Illingworth was seen sitting in his third umpire's chair and fourth umpire Gillespie had to rush to the ground to stand in for Joel Wilson, one of the two on-field umpires as he sought a break of one over.