AUS vs PAK Test: How lift malfunctioning stopped play after Lunch at MCG

The lift at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the venue of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan, was stuck with the third umpire Richard Illingworth inside

Lift malfunctioning at MCG stopped play during Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test. Photo: X

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 12:56 PM IST

When the players reached the field to resume play after lunch on Day 3 of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday, December 28, they were faced with an unusual delay. The on-field umpires would not resume play. Steve Smith and David Warner, who were at the crease for Australia, were left perplexed and so were the Pakistani team members.

After a few minutes' delay, the fourth umpire, Phil Gillespie, had to be rushed back to the stands as he was asked to sit in the chair of the third umpire, Richard Illingworth. Was the third umpire, Richard Illingworth, not well? Why did he have to be replaced then?

The confusion was cleared by the social media handle of Cricket Australia (cricket.com.au) which tweeted that play was stopped due to the umpire being stuck in a lift. It was then that the MCG's social media handle tweeted an apology in reply to cricket.com.au's' post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

It was not only Illingworth but Channel 7's host Mel McLaughlin who was stuck with him as well. Channel 7 is the official broadcaster of the Test series in Australia.
Later on, Illingworth was seen sitting in his third umpire's chair and fourth umpire Gillespie had to rush to the ground to stand in for Joel Wilson, one of the two on-field umpires as he sought a break of one over.

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 12:51 PM IST

