Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Australia vs Pakistan Playing 11: Pakistan will look to play only one spinner while Travis Head could be part of Australia's scheme of things

Australia vs Pakistan match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for the ICC World Cup 2023. Photo: X

Australia vs Pakistan match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for the ICC World Cup 2023. Photo: X

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 8:20 PM IST
Listen to This Article

After contrasting results in their last games, Australia and Pakistan will be up against each other in the ICC World Cup 2023. Both teams play their fourth game of the tournament at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, October 20. 

Australia, after losing their first two games won against Sri Lanka in the last match while Pakistan, after winning their first two matches lost to India in their last game in Ahmedabad. Chinnaswamy is known for its high-scoring pitches thus, batters will be in the spotlight. Pakistan batters have struggled and so have the Aussies in this tournament. 

Travis Head seems to have recovered fully and thus he might make a return to the Australian playing 11. Pakistan would avoid two spinners at Chinnaswamy and thus a place for either Muhammad Wasim Junior or Usama Mir might open. They could also look to play an extra batter. 

Australia vs Pakistan playing 11

Australia Probable Playing 11

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne/ Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan Probable Playing 11

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir/Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Australia vs Pakistan head-to-head

Australia and  Pakistan have come up against each other in 107 ODIs. Australia has dominated the Pakistan team, winning 69 of those matches while the Men in Green have won only 34. In the World Cup, the two have met 10 times and Aust has won on six occasions. 

Total matches played: 107
Australia won: 69

Pakistan won: 34
No result: 03
Tied- 01

AUS vs PAK ODIs: Squads of both team

Australia Squad for ODI World Cup

Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Cameron Green

Pakistan Squad for World Cup

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Australia vs Pakistan ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match take place?

The Australia vs Pakistan  World Cup match will take place on Friday, October 20, 2023. 

What is the venue of the AUS vs PAK World Cup match?

The Australia vs Pakistan  World Cup match will be played at the  M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Karnataka. 

When will the Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match live toss take place as per  Indian Standard Time (IST)?

Australia vs Pakistan live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between Australia and  Pakistan will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the AUS vs PAK World Cup match in  India for free?

Hotstar will live stream the Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match in India for free.
First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 8:20 PM IST

