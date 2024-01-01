Indian cricket team schedule in 2024: T20 World Cup to Downunder Test tour

Indian cricket team, currently in South Africa for a multi-format tour, will begin the year 2024 with the new year’s Test, which will be the second of the two-match Test series against the Proteas. Here’s what lies ahead of the team and its players after they return from Rainbow Nation.

The Men in Blue will be involved in a three-match T20 international series against Afghanistan from January 11 to 17. The three matches will be played in Mohali, Indore and Bengaluru respectively.

Five-match Test series against England

After the T20I series, India will take on England in a five-match series, which is going to be the make or break as far as their chances of qualification for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final are concerned. The matches will be played from January 25 onwards till March 07 in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala.

India vs England, 1st Test

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

The match starts on Jan 25

India vs England, 2nd Test

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Match starts on Feb 02

India vs England, 3rd Test

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

The match starts on Feb 15

India vs England, 4th Test

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

The match starts on Feb 23, 04:00 GMT

India vs England, 5th Test

The match starts on Mar 07

Indian Premier League 2024

The IPL 2024 will begin from March 22 onwards, although it is not sure whether it will have any clash with the General elections to the Loksabha of India or not. Elections will most likely take place in mid to end of May and by that time IPl might be over as the end date is yet not set, but it is expected to finish by May 19.

T20 World Cup 2024

The full schedule for the most important cricketing event of 2024 is yet not out. However, the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to be played in the Caribbean and the United States, will begin from June 4 and end by June 30, 2024, for sure.

What will India feature in past the T20 World Cup?

In July India will tour Sri Lanka to play three ODIs and three T20Is. After returning from the island nation, India will await Bangladesh and New Zealand to play a two-match and three-match Test series as part of the WTC against the respective teams in August, September and October. Inda would most likely play a T20 series against Bangladesh as well.

With everything done and suited at home, the Men in Blue will don the whites away from home at the end of the year, touring Australia for a five-match Test series from November 2024 onwards.