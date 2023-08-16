Bad news for Parithvi Shaw as knee injury ends his Northamptonshire stint

Prithvi Shaw on Wednesday was ruled out of the remainder of his stint with Northamptonshire, owing to a knee injury he suffered while fielding against Durham.

Shaw had made an unbeaten 125 off 76 balls in that match on August 13 as Northamptonshire cruised to a six-wicket win.

Prithvi injured his knee while fielding in the fixture against Durham and subsequent scan results received this morning have revealed the injury is worse than initially expected, the Northamptonshire stated in a media release.





Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of the remainder of his Steelbacks stint. This one hurts.Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of the remainder of his Steelbacks stint. pic.twitter.com/8XWLfrlxAY

Also Read Prithvi Shaw hits double century for Northamptonshire in 50-over match Prithvi Shaw smashes 76-ball 125 to power Northants to yet another victory I don't like to change my aggressive batting style says Prithvi Shaw CSK vs RCB: Dhoni played with knee injury, Virat fined 10% match fee Cricket: England to host Zimbabwe for Test match for first time since 2003 IND vs IRE: Bumrah bowls at India nets after 11 months with high intensity World Cup: Rohit must be aggressive for India to win trophy, says Kapil Dev Asia Cup unleashes grandest stage for IND vs PAK rivalry: Ravi Shastri Jofra Archer's World Cup dreams over: Luke Wright says he's run out of time Confirmed! Ben Stokes comes out of ODI retirement ahead of World Cup 2023

In his short stint Prithvi has made a huge impact on us as a club. It's a huge shame he won't be with us for the remainder of this competition, said Sadler.

Sadler said Shaw made a huge impact in the Northamptonshire dressing room as well.

As well as his performances on the field he had a huge impact in our dressing room. Nobody wanted to win games more than him and he contributed to us doing so.

We wish him well and hope to see him scoring runs again soon, he added.