Bad news for Parithvi Shaw as knee injury ends his Northamptonshire stint

Prithvi Shaw on Wednesday was ruled out of the remainder of his stint with Northamptonshire, owing to a knee injury he suffered while fielding against Durham

Prithvi Shaw's stint with county side Northamptonshire cut short after knee injury. Photo: Twitter

Prithvi Shaw's stint with county side Northamptonshire cut short after knee injury. Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 7:59 PM IST
Prithvi Shaw on Wednesday was ruled out of the remainder of his stint with Northamptonshire, owing to a knee injury he suffered while fielding against Durham.
Shaw had made an unbeaten 125 off 76 balls in that match on August 13 as Northamptonshire cruised to a six-wicket win.
Prithvi injured his knee while fielding in the fixture against Durham and subsequent scan results received this morning have revealed the injury is worse than initially expected, the Northamptonshire stated in a media release.

In his short stint Prithvi has made a huge impact on us as a club. It's a huge shame he won't be with us for the remainder of this competition, said Sadler.
Sadler said Shaw made a huge impact in the Northamptonshire dressing room as well.
As well as his performances on the field he had a huge impact in our dressing room. Nobody wanted to win games more than him and he contributed to us doing so.
We wish him well and hope to see him scoring runs again soon, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Prithvi Shaw Cricket India cricket team

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 7:59 PM IST

