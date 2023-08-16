Confirmation

Confirmed! Ben Stokes comes out of ODI retirement ahead of World Cup 2023

Ben Stokes, who retired from ODI cricket in 2022, has reversed his decision and as a result, has been named in England's squad for the Men's ODI World Cup 2023

Ben Stokes in the England squad for the New Zealand series.

Ben Stokes in the England squad for the New Zealand series.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
The inevitable has happened! England's 2019 World Cup hero Ben Stokes came out of ODI retirement ahead of ICC World Cup, starting October 8.

Speaking on the comeback of Stokes, England’s chief selector Luke Wright said, “The return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again.”
Stokes quit ODIs last year, saying playing in all three formats was unsustainable.
The allrounder is England's test captain and starred for the Twenty20 team in its run to the World Cup title last year in the game's shortest format.
Now he'll be playing in the 50-over format again, too, with England selecting him Wednesday initially for the upcoming four-match one-day series against New Zealand at home in September. The majority of that squad will make up the group for the Cricket World Cup in India starting in October.

Stokes played in the recently completed Ashes series despite a long-standing knee injury which prevented him from bowling as much as usual.
Stokes was England's match-winner in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord's.

England’s squad for the New Zealand series which will also play the World Cup is as follows

Jos Buttler (Lancashire – captain)
Moeen Ali (Warwickshire)
Gus Atkinson (Surrey)
Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)
Sam Curran (Surrey)
Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)
Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)
Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)
Joe Root (Yorkshire)
Jason Roy (Surrey)
Ben Stokes (Durham)
Reece Topley (Surrey)
David Willey (Northamptonshire)
Mark Wood (Durham)
Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)
Topics : Ben Stokes ICC ODI World Cup 2023 England cricket team

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

