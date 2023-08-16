Confirmed! Ben Stokes comes out of ODI retirement ahead of World Cup 2023

The inevitable has happened! England's 2019 World Cup hero Ben Stokes came out of ODI retirement ahead of ICC World Cup, starting October 8.

Stokes quit ODIs last year, saying playing in all three formats was unsustainable.

The allrounder is England's test captain and starred for the Twenty20 team in its run to the World Cup title last year in the game's shortest format.

Speaking on the comeback of Stokes, England’s chief selector Luke Wright said, “The return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again.”