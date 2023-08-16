Confirmation

World Cup: Rohit must be aggressive for India to win trophy, says Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev said that Bazball has revolutionized cricket and England is playing with the kind of attitude that wins World Cups

Kapil Dev suggests Rohit Sharma to be agressive. Photo: Twitter

Kapil Dev suggests Rohit Sharma to be agressive. Photo: Twitter

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
Former India captain Kapil Dev believes that for India to win the Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, current India skipper Rohit Sharma must mould his style to become more aggressive. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain feels like England are playing the kind of cricket that wins World Cups.

“Bazball is wonderful. The series between England and Australia was one of the finest I have seen recently. I think cricket should be played like that,” Kapil was

Suggesting Rohit Sharma to be aggressive, 64-year-old Kapil said, “Rohit is good. But he must be more aggressive. You have to think about how teams like England play now. And it’s not just us. All cricket-playing countries have to think along those lines.”

“Winning the game should be the highest priority for all teams,” the former India all-rounder added further.

Kapil says star players should play domestic cricket

Focussing on strengthening the bench strength, Kapil echoed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s president Roger Binny’s suggestion that all the national team players should play domestic cricket too.

“Domestic cricket is most important. How many domestic matches has Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, or any other top players played recently? I think the top players must play a decent amount of domestic matches so that it helps the next generation of players,” Kapil said. 
First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 7:46 PM IST

