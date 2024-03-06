Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BCCI Apex Council to meet on March 18; check the agenda list here

The Apex Council will also discuss the ratification of senior men's player contracts for the period October 1, 2023 to September 30

Jay Shah, BCCI AGM

Jay Shah, BCCI AGM. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A new policy for state associations to collaborate with foreign boards will be discussed by the BCCI's Apex Council meeting on March 18.
"Discussion on policy for state cricket associations collaborating with foreign boards for organising cricket," read item number five in the eight-point agenda, which is in possession with PTI.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Apex Council will also discuss the ratification of senior men's player contracts for the period October 1, 2023 to September 30.
 
Also on the agenda is the tentative schedule for the upcoming domestic season (2024-25).
The progress of the new National Cricket Academy and the committee formed for appointment of service provider for video equipment to cover domestic matches will also be discussed.
Also up for discussion will be the representations made by organisations from the Union Territories of Daman and Diu demanding Associate Membership.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Players' list to salary: All you need to know about BCCI central contract

IPL auction 2024 to begin at 1 PM IST today; check streaming details here

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

Biden and Modi's G20 meeting agenda: GE Jets, climate & cooperation

BCCI Awards: Shastri, Engineer honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

IND vs ENG 5th Test preview: Will Ben Stokes' men end the series on high?

Indian Street Premier League: Full schedule, teams, owners, live streaming

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Dharamsala pitch report, stats, win and loss records

WPL 2024: GG vs RCB Playing 11, live toss time, streaming, points table

India vs England 5th Test Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

Topics : BCCI meet BCCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayWater Crisis in BengaluruAccentureIndia vs England 5th Test Playing 11Maha Shivratri 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon