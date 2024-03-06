Indian Street Premier League: Full schedule, teams, owners, live streaming

A new form of cricket is ready to grace the Indian TV screens. T10, which has been taking cricket fans by storm with various leagues in the Middle East, Europe and West Indies, will mark its arrival in India and that too in Tennis Ball format with the inaugural season of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL T10).

Starting Wednesday, March 6 onwards at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Maharashtra, the teams in this league are owned by actors of Indian cinema. Sachin Tendulkar is the brand ambassador for the league.

ISPL T10 Team Owners

Majhi Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan Srinagar Ke Veer: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar Bangalore Strikers: Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan Chennai Singhams: Suriya Falcon

Suriya Falcon Risers Hyderabad: Ram Charan

Ram Charan Tiigers of Kolkata: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Indian Street Premier League (ISPL T10) Full Schedule

Date & Time Match Venue 6 March 2024 (7:00 PM IST) Srinagar Ke Veer Vs Majhi Mumbai Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 7 March 2024 (5:00 PM IST) Chennai Singams Vs Tiigers Of Kolkata Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 7 March 2024 (7:30 PM IST) Falcon Risers Hyderabad Vs Bangalore Strikers Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 8 March 2024 (5:00 PM IST) Bangalore Strikers Vs Chennai Singams Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 8 March 2024 (7:30 PM IST) Tiigers Of Kolkata Vs Majhi Mumbai Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 9 March 2024 (5:00 PM IST) Falcon Risers Hyderabad Vs Majhi Mumbai Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 9 March 2024 (7:30 PM IST) Srinagar Ke Veer Vs Bangalore Strikers Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 10 March 2024 (5:00 PM IST) Chennai Singams Vs Majhi Mumbai Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 10 March 2024 (7:30 PM IST) Tiigers Of Kolkata Vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 11 March 2024 (5:00 PM IST) Bangalore Strikers Vs Tiigers Of Kolkata Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 11 March 2024 (7:30 PM IST) Falcon Risers Hyderabad Vs Srinagar Ke Veer Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 12 March 2024 (5:00 PM IST) Chennai Singams Vs Srinagar Ke Veer Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 12 March 2024 (7:30 PM IST) Majhi Mumbai Vs Bangalore Strikers Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 13 March 2024 (5:00 PM IST) Srinagar Ke Veer Vs Tiigers Of Kolkata Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 13 March 2024 (7:30 PM IST) Falcon Risers Hyderabad Vs Chennai Singams Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 14 March 2024 (5:00 PM IST) Semi Final 1 Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 14 March 2024 (7:30 PM IST) Semi Final 2 Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 15 March 2024 (5:00 PM IST) Final Dadoji Kondadev Stadium



Full Squads of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL T10) teams

Tiigers Of Kolkata Squad: Uzair Shaikh, Babbu Rana, Shivam Kamboj, Sagar Bhandary, R. Bala Chandran, Bhavesh Pawar, Jonty Sarkar, Munna Shaikh, Fardeen Kazi, Rajat Mundhe, Prathamesh Pawar, Pradeep Patil, Shivam Kumar, Pritpal Singh, Raju Mukhiya, Akhil Singh

Srinagar Ke Veer Squad: Lokesh Lokesh, Deepak Dogra, Ahmed Askari, Omkar Desai, Aishwary Surve, Pritam Bari, Rajesh Sorte, Bhushan Gole, Tanisk Naik, Mohammed Nadeem, Vineet Todkar, Sumesh B, Kavinram Ramashbabu, Rohit Yadav, Navneet Parihar, Aditya Babbar

Bangalore Strikers Squad: Saroj Paramanik, Ankur Singh, Bunty Patel, Bijal Rajput, Ashiq Ali Shamsu, Parv Lamba, Rahul Baghel, Prajjwal Somwanshi, Harishkumar KK, Mansoor KL, Ajit Mohite, Thomas Dias, Sunil Chawri, Akash Gautam, Kulwinder Singh, Sharik Yasir

Falcon Risers Hyderabad Squad: C. Dhilip Ranjan, Ubaid Bashir, Irfan Patel, Furqan Khan, Varun Kumar, Vivek Manoharan, Prathamesh Thakre, Vishwajit Thakur, Jagat Sarkar, Krishna Satpute, Nitin Matunge, Shreyas Kadam, Anurag Sarshar, Anand Baghel, Yasar Arafath, Vicky Bhoir

Chennai Singhams Squad: Harish Parmar, Vedant Mayekar, Dilip Binjwa, R. Thavith Kumar, V Vignesh, Bablu Patil, Vishwanath Jadhav, Sanjay Kanojjiya, Sagar Ali, Ketan Mhatre, Summet Dhekale, Pankay Patel, Farhat Ahmed, Farman Khan, Ankit Sanap, Rajdeep Jadeja

Majhi Mumbai Squad: Ahmad Fayaz, Ravi Gupta, Abhishek Kumar, Vijay Pawle, Syed Salman, Ajaz Qureshi, Akshay Patil, Raviraj Ahire, Basharat Wani, Krusha Pawar, Murali A, Shreyas Indulkar, Ashraf Khan, Yogesh Penkar, Deepak Kumar Limboo, Devid Gogoi

Indian Street Premier League Broadcast and Live Streaming Details

When will the Indian Street Premier League begin?

The Indian Street Premier League will begin on March 06 and end on March 15, 2024.

What is the venue of the Indian Street Premier League?

Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Maharashtra is the venue of the Indian Street Premier League.

What is the starting time of matches in the Indian Street Premier League?

The matches in the Indian Street Premier League will be held in two slots. The first match of a double-header day will begin at 5:00 pm IST. On a day where only one match is played, the match will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which channels will live broadcast the matches in the Indian Street Premier League?

Sony Ten 2 will live broadcast the Indian Street Premier League T10 matches in India.

Where can people livestream the Indian Street Premier League in India?

People can enjoy the livestream of the Indian Street Premier League on Sony LIV.