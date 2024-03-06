WPL 2024: GG vs RCB Playing 11, live toss time, streaming, points table

In today's match of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming for their fourth win in the competition when they lock horns with Gujarat Giants at Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi. RCB women's team ended their home leg with a win and currently placed at number two spot on WPL 2024 points table. If RCB manage to win today's game, then it will be come level with Delhi Capitals with four wins but Smriti Mandhana-led side need a big win to topple DC from the top given the latter's superior net run rate.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants have failed to open their account and coming into the game on the back of four consecutive defeats and obivously langished at the bottom of the WPL 2024 points table.



WPL 2024 points table and team rankings



Womens Premier League 2024 - Points Table Teams Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net run rate Delhi Capitals WomenDelhi Capitals Women 5 4 1 0 0 8 1.301 Royal Challengers Bangalore WomenRoyal Challengers Bangalore Women 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.242 Mumbai Indians WomenMumbai Indians Women 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.018 UP WarriorzUP Warriorz 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.073 Gujarat GiantsGujarat Giants 4 0 4 0 0 0 -1.804

Women's Premier League 2024: GG vs RCB Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing 11 probables: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

Gujarat Giants Playing 11 probables: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Tarannum Pathan, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head in WPL

Matched Played - 3

Royal Challengers Bangalore Won - 2

Gujarat Giants Won - 1

Squads

Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 squad

Beth Mooney(w/c), Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Tarannum Pathan, Meghna Singh, Sayali Satghare, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mannat Kashyap, Lea Tahuhu, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Shabnam Md Shakil, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha

Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 squad

Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Nadine de Klerk, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the GG vs RCB Women's Premier League 2024 begin?

Gujarat Giants will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League 2024 on March 6.

What is the venue of the GG vs Bangalore WPL match 2024?

New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium will host GG vs RCB match.

At what time will the live toss between GG vs RCB WPL match take place?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants Women's live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the GG vs RCB WPL 2024 begin?

The live match time of Giants vs Capitals game is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the GG vs RCB Women's Premier League 2024 match?

The GG Women vs RCB Women cricket match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD.

How do you watch the live streaming of GG Women vs GG Women in WPL 2024 today's match?

Jio Cinemas will provide the live streaming WPL 2024 matches.