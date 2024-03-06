India vs England 5th Test Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

With the series in the bag, Indian cricket team would look to end the five-match series against England in a dominating fashion when the two team lock horns for the fifth and final Test, starting March 7, at HPCA Stadium in Dharamasala. India are likely to make few changes in their Playing 11 for the fifth Test. Jasprit Bumrah is expected to return to India Playing 11 after getting a much-deserved break in the Ranchi Test. However, it remains to be seen whether Bumrah will replace one his fellow pacer or India opt go with two spinners and three pace attack. If India choose to go with two spinners, then Kuldeep Yadav is set to be dropped. But the decision largely depends on how Dharamsala wicket is expected to behave.

In the batting department, Rajat Patidar is set to get another chance after slew of missed opportunities in the previous matches. Meanwhile, it won't come as a surprise if the management hands in a debut to Karnataka batters Devdutt Padikkal.

5th Test: India vs England Playing 11

India Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Yashavi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar/ Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav/Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, Aakash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

England Playing 11 probables: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.

India vs England head-to-head in Tests

India and England have played in 135 Tests since 1932. Overall, England holds the upper hand with 51 wins, while India has secured 34. In India, the hosts won 25 of the 58 matches, the Three Lions registered victories in 15, and 28 ended in a draw.

As far as series victories are concerned, while England has clinched 19, India has won 12.



Overall

Total Matches played: 135

India won: 34

England won: 51

Drawn: 50



In India



Total matches played: 58

India won: 25

England won: 15

Drawn: 28

Squads

India squad for Tests vs England

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Devdutt Padikkal(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep

England squad for Tests vs India

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir

India vs England 5th Test match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the India vs England 5th Test begin?

India will take on England in the 5th Test starting March 7.

What is the venue of the IND vs ENG 5th Test?

Dharamsala's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium will host the India vs England 5th Test.

At what time will the India vs England 5th Test live toss occur in Dharamasala?

The India vs England 5th Test live toss will occur in Dharamsala at 9:00 AM IST.

At what time will the IND vs ENG 5th Test begin in Dharamasala?

The live match time of India vs England 5th Test is 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the IND vs ENG 5th Test match?

The India vs England 5th Test live telecast will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD.

How do you watch the live streaming of India vs England 5th Test?

Jio Cinemas will provide the live streaming of the India vs England Test match in India for free.