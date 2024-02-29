BCCI central contract 2024: What next for Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) walked the talk and decided to drop Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan's central contract on Wednesday. The decision came after BCCI secretary Jay Shah sent a strong-worded letter to centrally contracted players to participate in India's premier domestic competition - Ranji Trophy - if the player is not unfit or on national duty.

But Kishan and Iyer ignored the BCCI diktat which resulted in the termination of their BCCI contract. So now the question arises what next for Ishan and Shreyas given both players are part of big franchisees in the Indian Premier League (IPL)?

Will Ishan Kishan get a chance in the World Cup?

With India set to select a squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 based on IPL 2024 performance, Ishan Kishan can catch the eyeballs of the selectors by displaying an exceptional show while turning up for Mumbai Indians.

25-year-old Kishan returned to competitive cricket in the DY Patil T20 series after taking a break from cricket during the South Africa series.

However, it will be challenging for the Jharkhand cricketer to get back to BCCI central contract. It has been learned that BCCI won't include Kishan if he even qualifies for the pro-rata criteria.

Ishan Kishan stats in Indian Premier League Batting & Fielding Stats YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST Career 91 6 2324 99 29.42 1731 134.26 0 15 220 103 42 5 2023 16 0 454 75 30.27 318 142.77 0 3 54 18 10 3 2022 14 1 418 81* 32.15 348 120.11 0 3 45 11 13 0 2021 10 1 241 84 26.77 180 133.88 0 2 21 10 3 0 2020 14 4 516 99 57.33 354 145.76 0 4 36 30 1 0 2019 7 0 101 28 16.83 100 101 0 0 8 4 2 0 2018 14 0 275 62 22.91 184 149.45 0 2 22 17 9 2 2017 11 0 277 61 27.7 206 134.46 0 1 29 13 3 0 2016 5 0 42 27 8.4 41 102.43 0 0 5 0 1 0

Ishan Kishan IPL salary: Rs 15.25 crore

How can Shreyas Iyer's omission be even bigger than Kishan's?

The Indian team management lost faith in Shreyas Iyer during the India vs England Test series. Iyer has been an integral part of India's scheme of things last year. When he was out of the team due to injury and even missed the IPL 2023, Iyer was drafted straight into India's Playing 11 during the Asia Cup.

He even proved his mettle in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 by accumulating 468 runs, hitting two hundred and three half-centuries.

The 29-year-old Mumbai batter was given a long rope in the Indian team despite a lacklustre performance in South Africa. He eventually lost his place in the Indian team.

However, Shreyas Iyer being the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise, could come to reckoning on the back of a superb IPL 2024 outing.

He is also named in the Mumbai squad for the Ranji Trophy semifinal. He missed Mumbai's quarterfinal game owing to a groin injury but National Cricket Academy doctor Nitin Patel ruled that he did not have such an injury.

Shreyas Iyer stats in Indian Premier League Batting & Fielding Stats YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT Career 101 13 2776 96 31.55 2214 125.38 0 19 237 99 39 2023 DNP - - - - - - - - - - - 2022 14 1 401 85 30.85 298 134.56 0 3 41 11 5 2021 8 3 175 47* 35 171 102.33 0 0 7 5 6 2020 17 2 519 88* 34.6 421 123.27 0 3 40 16 6 2019 16 1 463 67 30.86 386 119.94 0 3 41 14 8 2018 14 3 411 93* 37.36 310 132.58 0 4 29 21 5 2017 12 2 338 96 33.8 243 139.09 0 2 36 10 3 2016 6 0 30 19 5 43 69.76 0 0 2 1 4 2015 14 1 439 83 33.76 342 128.36 0 4 41 21 2

Shreyas Iyer IPL salary: Rs 12.25 crore