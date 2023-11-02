Shreyas Iyer’s scores in the World Cup 2023 read- 0, 25*, 53*, 19, 33 and 4 in the six matches that he has batted in. In three out of the four innings that he has got out, his problems have been the same- a short ball. Hazlewood bowled a short of a length ball and Iyer drove it straight into the hands of the cover fielder. Boult bowled a short one again and Iyer holed out to Conway at deep square leg. Against England, it was Waokes with pulled-back length and again Iyer had nothing to offer but a tame pull-shot and he was caught at mid-on.

This is a pattern which has been exploited well in his entire career. He is yet to ride over the bounce and the failure to do so in the next two matches against Sri Lanka and South Africa might lead to his ouster from the Indian playing 11 as and when Hardik Pandya is available.





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here Deep Dasgupta, a former India wicket-keeper turned commentator, while commenting on Iyer’s struggles after the England game said, "There are two ways to describe a lean patch. One where you look good but you are not getting runs and Shreyas isn't looking in great touch.”

Surya’s Khadoos innings in Lucknow

Why all of a sudden has Shreyas Iyer become a problem? There are various reasons. First of all is his failure to establish himself as number four, the second is Hardik Pandya’s injury which led to the third reason which was the entry of Suryakumar Yadav in the playing 11.





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here Surya, another batter from Mumbai, made sure that he grabbed the opportunity with both hands, hitting a 47-ball 49 against England at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in testing conditions., It was a knock that showed his big-game temperament and situation awareness. When all the other batters couldn’t even stand on the wicket, let alone score runs, he showed his dogged approach and manoeuvred the field well to get India precious runs.

Also Read Umpire helped Kohli to hit 48th ODI century? No, the new wide ball rule did Rahul, Iyer fitness update: Shreyas, KL likely to miss Asia Cup 2023 World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN: Hardik Pandya taken for scans after foot injury Wasim Jaffer feels Suryakumar won't be playing ODI World Cup: Here's why World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya to miss India matches vs England, Sri Lanka Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi wants to become a good businessman World Cup 2023, IND vs SL Preview: India face Lanka in battle of unequals World Cup 2023 IND vs SL: Lanka coach parsies Indian bowling attack David Willey to retire from international cricket after World Cup 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Wellagae to play today?

Heaping praises on Surya, former India player and part of India’s selection committee once, Jatin Paranjpe said, "On Sunday, you saw that 'khadoos' Mumbaikar in Surya where he was ready to show the other side of his batting. And if you ask me about what happens when Hardik comes back, I would like to see Surya continue in his role and KL (Rahul) can bat at No. 4 in place of Shreyas Iyer.”

KL Rahul, in the pre-match press conference ahead of the England game, had said that every player has a defined role. “Shubman has scored 50, Shreyas has scored 50, I have been batting [well]. When Jadeja got the chance in the last match, he also finished the match. So, every player has a different role. They are playing their role and responsibility well. The team is winning so we're not worried but whenever anyone gets a chance, I'm sure they'll put their hands up,” Rahul had said.





ALSO READ: World Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams But the fact is the roles of Rahul and Iyer are interchangeable and so are those of Hardik and Surya. Thus if problems of Iyer persist with the short ball, there could be a change in plans as far as the batting order is concerned. “And if you talk about sticking to specific roles, then I believe numbers 5 and 6 are interchangeable. SKY and Hardik can both fill up the roles as per game situation," Dasgupta said.

Hardik will make a comeback in the business end