Monday, March 24, 2025 | 05:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / BCCI central contracts: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Deepti remain in top tier

BCCI central contracts: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Deepti remain in top tier

Pacer Renuka Thakur, all-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues, wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh and opener Shefali Verma managed to hold on to their Grade B contracts

India women's cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur with her teammates during India vs Sri Lanka match in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: ICC media zone

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, her deputy Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Deepti Sharma were on Monday retained in Grade A, the highest category of central contracts offered by BCCI.

Pacer Renuka Thakur, all-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues, wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh and opener Shefali Verma managed to hold on to their Grade B contracts.

Left-arm orthodox bowler Rajeshwari Gaikwad, who was in Grade B last year, didn't find a place this season.

Young off-spinner Shreyanka Patil, fast bowlers Titas Sadhu and Arundhati Reddy, all-rounder Amanjot Kaur and wicketkeeper Uma Chetry have got their first central contracts as they have been included in Grade C along side Yastika Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar.

 

Meghna Singh, Devika Vaidya, Sabbineni Meghana, Anjali Sarvani, and Harleen Deol, however, missed out.

A woman cricketer in the A category earns Rs 50 lakh over and above match fee and Rs 30 lakh and Rs 10 lakh are allotted for B and C categories respectively.

The Indian team will have to rise to the occasion later this year when the ODI World Cup is at home. Despite all the resources at their disposal, Indian women are yet to win a global trophy.

More From This Section

Marcus Stoinis, Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020

Marcus Stoinis credits MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis for longevity insights

Tamim Iqbal

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim hospitalised after experiencing chest pain

Image via Twitter

PCB CEO blames ICC for mismanagement of CT final presentation ceremony

David Warner

Waiting on the plane for hours: Former Aussie batter Warner slams Air India

Ireland

Abhishek Bachchan promotes European T20 Premier League in Dublin, Ireland

Topics : BCCI Women's T20 India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeShri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon