Waiting on the plane for hours: Former Aussie batter Warner slams Air India

Waiting on the plane for hours: Former Aussie batter Warner slams Air India

Given that you don't have any pilots for the aircraft, why would you still board passengers? Warner took to social media platform X to vent his frustration.

Anish Kumar
Mar 23 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Former Australia cricketer David Warner slammed Air India on Saturday after having to board an Air India flight without pilots, which caused hours of delay. After being forced to board an airplane without pilots, Warner and the other passengers had to wait for hours.
 
"We've boarded an aircraft without any pilots and have been waiting for hours. Given that you don't have any pilots for the aircraft, why would you still board passengers? Warner took to social media platform X to vent his frustration.
 
 

In their social media response, Air India addressed the issue.
 
"Departure was delayed because the crew running your flight was delayed on a previous assignment that was impacted by these problems. Thank you for choosing to fly with us, and we appreciate your patience," Air India said on X. 
The airline explained that all airlines operating in the area have experienced significant delays and disruptions due to the severe weather conditions in Bengaluru.
 
Warner enrolled for the Pakistan Super League Season 10 draft after going unsold in the IPL mega auction.
 
Since 2009, the Australian has participated in the Indian Premier League, playing for either the Delhi Capitals or Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 2016, he led the Sunrisers to their sole IPL championship. Last season, he played for DC in the IPL. He participated in eight IPL 2024 games and amassed 168 runs.
 
David Warner international cricket career
 
David Warner retired from international cricket after Australia's exit from the T20 World Cup 2024, with his final match being a T20 International against India on June 24, 2024. 
 
David Warner batting career
Format Matches Innings Runs Balls faced Highest score Average Strike Rate Not out Fours Sixes Fifties Hundreds Double hundreds
Test 112 205 8786 12516 335 44.6 70.2 8 1036 69 37 26 3
ODI 161 159 6932 7127 179 45.01 97.27 5 733 130 33 22 0
T20 110 110 3277 2300 100 33.44 142.48 12 338 122 28 1 0
IPL 184 184 6565 4697 126 40.52 139.78 22 664 235 62 4 0
 
 
Ireland

Abhishek Bachchan promotes European T20 Premier League in Dublin, Ireland

Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in the 3rd T20 to keep series alive

Hasan Nawaz

Hasan Nawaz breaks Babar Azam's record for fastest T20I ton by PAK batter

NZ vs PAK

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11, live match time and streaming

ICC Champions Trophy

PCB to be richer by USD 10 million after hosting Champions Trophy 2025

Mar 23 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

