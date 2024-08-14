Business Standard
Ben Stokes ruled out of England vs Sri Lanka due to torn hamstring

Stokes will miss all three tests of England's series against Sri Lanka which begins on Aug. 21.

Ben Stokes. Photo: @Englandcricket

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 8:19 AM IST

England cricket captain Ben Stokes was ruled out of the upcoming test series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday because of a torn hamstring sustained in a domestic game at the weekend.
The 33-year-old Stokes suffered the injury while batting for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred competition on Sunday, and was later seen on crutches.
Stokes will miss all three tests of England's series against Sri Lanka which begins on Aug. 21.
 
The allrounder is aiming to return for England's winter test tour of Pakistan," England said in a statement.
The first test against Pakistan is on Oct. 7 in Multan.
England vice captain Ollie Pope will lead the team in Stokes' absence against Sri Lanka.
England said it isn't adding to the squad for the series.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ben Stokes England cricket team

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 8:19 AM IST

