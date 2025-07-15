Boland 10th Australian to take hat-trick in Tests; check who are 9 others

The Australian pacer, Scott Boland, etched his name into the history books of cricket early on Tuesday morning with a Test hat-trick in the third Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. Boland, while bowling just his second over in the innings, got the wickets of Justin Graves, Shamar Joseph and Jomel Warrican on the first three balls of the over to become the 10th Aussie bowler to claim a Test hat-trick.
Before Boland, the last Australian to secure a Test hat-trick was Peter Siddle, who achieved this milestone against England at Brisbane back in 2010. F R Spofforth was the first Australian to take a Test hat-trick, back in 1879.
H Trumble and T J Matthews are the only two Aussie bowlers to have two Test hat-tricks to their names. Both of Trumble’s hat-tricks came against England—first in 1902, then in 1904. Meanwhile, T J Matthews is the only bowler to have two hat-tricks in the same match. He achieved this with hat-tricks in both innings of the Test match against South Africa back in 1912.
Full list of Australian bowlers with Test hat-tricks
|Bowler
|Match
|Ground
|Season
|FR Spofforth
|Aus v Eng
|Melbourne
|1878-79
|H Trumble
|Aus v Eng
|Melbourne
|1901-02
|H Trumble
|Aus v Eng
|Melbourne
|1903-04
|TJ Matthews (1st Inns)
|Aus v RSA
|Manchester
|1912
|TJ Matthews (2nd Inns)
|Aus v RSA
|Manchester
|1912
|LF Kline
|Aus v RSA
|Cape Town
|1957-58
|MG Hughes
|Aus v WI
|Perth
|1988-89
|DW Fleming
|Aus v Pak
|Rawalpindi
|1994-95
|SK Warne
|Aus v Eng
|Melbourne
|1994-95
|GD McGrath
|Aus v WI
|Perth
|2000-01
|PM Siddle
|Aus v Eng
|Brisbane
|2010-11
|Scott Boland
|AUS v WI
|Kingston
|2025
Boland 45th bowler overall to take hat-trick in Tests
While Scott Boland is the 10th Australian to take a hat-trick in Test cricket, he is the 45th bowler overall to achieve this milestone.
Full list of bowlers with hat-tricks in Test cricket
|Bowler
|Batters to get out
|Match
|Venue
|Season
|FR Spofforth
|VPFA Royle, FA Mackinnon, T Emmett
|Aus v Eng
|Melbourne
|1878–79
|W Bates
|PS McDonnell, G Giffen, GJ Bonnor
|Eng v Aus
|Melbourne
|1882–83
|J Briggs
|WF Giffen, ST Callaway, JM Blackham
|Eng v Aus
|Sydney
|1891–92
|GA Lohmann
|FJ Cook, J Middleton, JT Willoughby
|Eng v RSA
|Port Elizabeth
|1895–96
|JT Hearne
|C Hill, SE Gregory, MA Noble
|Eng v Aus
|Leeds
|1899
|H Trumble
|AO Jones, JR Gunn, SF Barnes
|Aus v Eng
|Melbourne
|1901–02
|H Trumble
|BJT Bosanquet, PF Warner, AFA Lilley
|Aus v Eng
|Melbourne
|1903–04
|TJ Matthews (1st)
|R Beaumont, SJ Pegler, TA Ward
|Aus v RSA
|Manchester
|1912
|TJ Matthews (2nd)
|HW Taylor, RO Schwartz, TA Ward
|Aus v RSA
|Manchester
|1912
|MJC Allom
|TC Lowry, KC James, FT Badcock
|Eng v NZ
|Christchurch
|1929–30
|TWJ Goddard
|AD Nourse, N Gordon, WW Wade
|Eng v RSA
|Johannesburg
|1938–39
|PJ Loader
|JDC Goddard, S Ramadhin, R Gilchrist
|Eng v WI
|Leeds
|1957
|LF Kline
|ERH Fuller, HJ Tayfield, NAT Adcock
|Aus v RSA
|Cape Town
|1957–58
|WW Hall
|Mushtaq Mohammad, Fazal Mahmood, Nasim-ul-Ghani
|WI v Pak
|Lahore
|1958–59
|GM Griffin
|MJK Smith, PM Walker, FS Trueman
|RSA v Eng
|Lord's
|1960
|LR Gibbs
|KD Mackay, ATW Grout, FM Misson
|WI v Aus
|Adelaide
|1960–61
|PJ Petherick
|Javed Miandad, Wasim Raja, Intikhab Alam
|NZ v Pak
|Lahore
|1976–77
|CA Walsh
|AIC Dodemaide, MRJ Veletta, GM Wood
|WI v Aus
|Brisbane
|1988–89
|MG Hughes
|CEL Ambrose, BP Patterson, CG Greenidge
|Aus v WI
|Perth
|1988–89
|DW Fleming
|Aamer Malik, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saleem Malik
|Aus v Pak
|Rawalpindi
|1994–95
|SK Warne
|PAJ DeFreitas, D Gough, DE Malcolm
|Aus v Eng
|Melbourne
|1994–95
|DG Cork
|RB Richardson, JR Murray, CL Hooper
|Eng v WI
|Manchester
|1995
|D Gough
|IA Healy, SCG MacGill, CR Miller
|Eng v Aus
|Sydney
|1998–99
|Wasim Akram (1)
|RS Kaluwitharana, Bandaratilleke, Wickramasinghe
|Pak v SL
|Lahore
|1998–99
|Wasim Akram (2)
|Gunawardene, Vaas, Jayawardene
|Pak v SL
|Dhaka
|1998–99
|DNT Zoysa
|TR Gripper, MW Goodwin, NC Johnson
|SL v Zim
|Harare
|1999–2000
|Abdul Razzaq
|Kaluwitharana, Herath, Pushpakumara
|Pak v SL
|Galle
|1999–2000
|GD McGrath
|SL Campbell, BC Lara, JC Adams
|Aus v WI
|Perth
|2000–01
|Harbhajan Singh
|RT Ponting, AC Gilchrist, SK Warne
|Ind v Aus
|Kolkata
|2000–01
|Mohammad Sami
|TCB Fernando, DNT Zoysa, M Muralitharan
|Pak v SL
|Lahore
|2001–02
|JJC Lawson
|B Lee, SCG MacGill, JL Langer
|WI v Aus
|Bridgetown
|2002–03
|Alok Kapali
|Shabbir Ahmed, Danish Kaneria, Umar Gul
|Ban v Pak
|Peshawar
|2003
|AM Blignaut
|Hannan Sarkar, Ashraful, Mushfiqur Rahman
|Zim v Ban
|Harare
|2003–04
|MJ Hoggard
|RR Sarwan, Chanderpaul, RO Hinds
|Eng v WI
|Barbados
|2003–04
|JEC Franklin
|Rana, Rafique, Baisya
|NZ v Ban
|Dhaka
|2004–05
|IK Pathan
|Salman Butt, Younis Khan, Yousuf
|Ind v Pak
|Karachi
|2005–06
|RJ Sidebottom
|Fleming, Sinclair, Oram
|Eng v NZ
|Hamilton
|2007–08
|PM Siddle
|Cook, Prior, Broad
|Aus v Eng
|Brisbane
|2010–11
|SCJ Broad (1)
|Dhoni, Harbhajan, P Kumar
|Eng v Ind
|Nottingham
|2011
|Sohag Gazi
|Anderson, Watling, Bracewell
|Ban v NZ
|Chittagong
|2013–14
|SCJ Broad (2)
|Sangakkara, Chandimal, Eranga
|Eng v SL
|Leeds
|2014
|HMRKB Herath
|Voges, Nevill, Starc
|SL v Aus
|Galle
|2016
|MM Ali
|Elgar, Rabada, Morkel
|Eng v RSA
|The Oval
|2017
|JJ Bumrah
|Bravo, Brooks, Chase
|Ind v WI
|Kingston
|2019
|Naseem Shah
|Shanto, Taijul, Mahmudullah
|Pak v Ban
|Rawalpindi
|2020
|KA Maharaj
|Powell, Holder, Da Silva
|RSA v WI
|Gros Islet
|2021
|Gus Atkinson
|Nathan Smith, Henry, Southee
|Eng v NZ
|Wellington
|2024–25
|Noman Ali
|Greaves, Imlach, Sinclair
|Pak v WI
|Multan
|2025
|Scott Boland
|Greaves, Joseph, Warrican
|Aus v WI
|Kingston
|2025