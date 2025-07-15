27 all out! West Indies register their lowest score in Tests; full list

Modern-day Test cricket is known for exceptionally high-scoring matches, with teams regularly posting totals of 300–400 and above. But on Tuesday morning, West Indies, while chasing a 204-run target against Australia in the third Test at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, did the exact opposite. The Caribbean side recorded an unwanted milestone in red-ball cricket after being dismissed for just 27 runs and losing the match by 176 runs. This is the West Indies’ lowest total ever in Test cricket. Their previous lowest was 47, recorded against England in 2004 at the same venue.
However, despite being dismissed for a forgettable 27 against Australia, West Indies still ranks second on the list of teams with the lowest Test totals. The record belongs to New Zealand, who were bundled out for just 26 against England at Auckland in 1955.
West Indies’ 27 all out is the 26th instance of a team being dismissed for under 50 in Test cricket—and only the second time a side has lost all 10 wickets for fewer than 30 runs.
Full list of lowest team totals in Test cricket:
|Rank
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|1
|New Zealand
|26
|v England
|Auckland
|25 Mar 1955
|2
|West Indies
|27
|v Australia
|Kingston
|12 Jul 2025
|3
|South Africa
|30
|v England
|Gqeberha
|13 Feb 1896
|4
|South Africa
|30
|v England
|Birmingham
|14 Jun 1924
|5
|South Africa
|35
|v England
|Cape Town
|1 Apr 1899
|6
|South Africa
|36
|v Australia
|Melbourne
|12 Feb 1932
|7
|Australia
|36
|v England
|Birmingham
|29 May 1902
|8
|India
|36
|v Australia
|Adelaide
|17 Dec 2020
|9
|Ireland
|38
|v England
|Lord's
|24 Jul 2019
|10
|New Zealand
|42
|v Australia
|Wellington
|29 Mar 1946
|11
|Australia
|42
|v England
|Sydney
|10 Feb 1888
|12
|India
|42
|v England
|Lord's
|20 Jun 1974
|13
|Sri Lanka
|42
|v South Africa
|Durban
|27 Nov 2024
|14
|South Africa
|43
|v England
|Cape Town
|25 Mar 1889
|15
|Bangladesh
|43
|v West Indies
|North Sound
|4 Jul 2018
|16
|Australia
|44
|v England
|The Oval
|10 Aug 1896
|17
|South Africa
|45
|v Australia
|Melbourne
|12 Feb 1932
|18
|England
|45
|v Australia
|Sydney
|28 Jan 1887
|19
|New Zealand
|45
|v South Africa
|Cape Town
|2 Jan 2013
|20
|India
|46
|v New Zealand
|Bengaluru
|16 Oct 2024
Starc sinks West Indies in Kingston
Australia crushed West Indies by 176 runs in the third Test at Sabina Park, completing a 3-0 series sweep in dramatic fashion. Chasing 204, the hosts crumbled for just 27—the second-lowest total in Test history—thanks to a devastating display of fast bowling by Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland.
Starc tore through the top order with a five-wicket haul in his first 15 deliveries, including a triple-wicket maiden in the opening over. He finished with sensational figures of 6 for 9 in 8 overs, marking his 15th five-wicket haul and his 400th Test wicket in his 100th appearance.
Scott Boland added to the carnage with a hat-trick—removing Justin Greaves, Shamar Joseph, and Jomel Warrican—and finished with 3 for 2. West Indies narrowly avoided the all-time lowest score of 26, set by New Zealand in 1955, thanks to a misfield.
Earlier, Alzarri Joseph had given West Indies a glimmer of hope with 5 for 27, dismissing Australia for 121 in their second innings. However, their batting failed once again. With only four players getting off the mark and the top six managing just six runs combined, Australia sealed one of the most dominant wins in recent Test history.