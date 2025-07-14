Monday, July 14, 2025 | 10:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Will Bumrah play in the Manchester Test? Gill says, 'you will know soon'

Will Bumrah play in the Manchester Test? Gill says, 'you will know soon'

England lead the five-match Test series 2-1 after winning the first Test at Headingley before clinching the thriller at Lord's. The England vs India 4th Test begins on July 23

Bumrah celebrating Root's wicket at Lord's

Bumrah celebrating Root's wicket at Lord's

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With India falling painfully short in their chase at Lord’s, attention quickly turned to the availability of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the fourth Test in Manchester, starting July 23.
 
Asked about Bumrah’s possible return during the post-match presentation, captain Shubman Gill kept his cards close to the chest.
 
“You’ll get to know soon,” Gill replied, without confirming whether the India's premier fast bowler would feature at Old Trafford.  Gill on India's Playing 11 for 4th Test  While talking to media persons after the Lord's Test, Gill talked about the playing 11 for the 4th said.  "I have settled 12 players. Will decide on the playing 11 for Manchester Test after seeing the conditions," India captain said.
 
 
Gill reflects on Lord’s heartbreak
 
Describing the match as “as close as Test cricket gets,” Gill expressed pride in India’s fightback but admitted the top-order failure on the final morning proved decisive.

“We were quite confident this morning. There was still a lot of batting left. We just needed one or two partnerships at the top, but unfortunately, we couldn’t stitch them together. Credit to England—they played better than us,” he said.
 
With a modest 193-run target to chase on a tricky Lord's pitch, Gill said the team always believed they were one stand away from turning the match.
 
“The target wasn’t massive. One good partnership and we would’ve been right back in it. Jaddu (Jadeja) is very experienced. There were no messages—just wanted him and the tail to keep batting.” 
 
Key moments and regrets
 
Gill pointed to Rishabh Pant’s run-out and India’s failure to secure a first-innings lead as pivotal moments.
 
“A lead in the first innings would have been crucial for us,” he admitted.
 
He also reflected on how the match slipped away in the final moments of Day 4 and early on Day 5.
 
“Things turned quickly. In the last hour yesterday, we could’ve applied ourselves better. This morning, they came with clear plans. The series scoreline doesn’t quite reflect how we’ve played.”
 
England lead the five-match Test series 2-1 after winning the first Test at Headingley before clinching the thriller at Lords

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

