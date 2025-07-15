Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 10:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ENG vs IND 4th Test: Date, playing 11 changes, Manchester Stadium key stats

ENG vs IND 4th Test: Date, playing 11 changes, Manchester Stadium key stats

Check the possible playing 11 changes for ENG vs IND 4th Test match and key Test stats of Old Trafford cricket ground here.

ENG vs IND 4th Test begins on July 23 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After the dramatic Lord's Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, England will now take on India in the 4th Test of the 5-match series at Old Trafford cricket ground, Manchester, with the match scheduled to be played from July 23rd–July 27th.
 
England taking a 2-1 lead into the Test match will give them a whole lot of confidence, while Shubman Gill and co. would be looking forward to leveling the series again and taking it into the final match.
 
England won the 3rd Test at Lord's by a small margin of 22 runs in a match that saw many twists and turns from both sides and some mind-blowing displays of batting and bowling. These Tests also have an impact on the World Test Championship standings, with India slipping to 4th spot after the recent defeat. This adds more of an incentive for teams to give it their best in order to get the better of their opponents. 
 
 
England vs India Potential Playing 11 Changes

India
 
As far as the visitors are concerned, the biggest question for the Manchester Test will be whether their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will play in the Test or not. After missing the 2nd Test due to workload management, Bumrah returned to the playing XI in the third Test and picked up 7 wickets in 2 innings, including a fifer in the 1st innings. However, with India losing the Test series if they fail to win the next Test, it is expected that Bumrah will make an appearance again.
 
If Bumrah is not able to play, Prasidh Krishna will be the likely replacement for him in Manchester but will dampen India's hopes of coming back in the series. Arsdeep Singh is the other choice, who can use seamer friendly situation and would give provide variation with his left-arm pace bowling. 
 
With the bat, only one replacement comes to mind for now, Sai Sudharsan in place of Karun Nair. The number 3 position has been the talking point in these Tests, and Karun Nair hasn't been able to justify his place in the eleven as of now. With a dismal showing in the Lord's Test as well, he is expected to make way for Sudharsan, who hasn't got many chances so far.
 
India Probable Playing 11 for 4th Test: 
Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj 
 
England
 
For England, their players have been giving decent returns in the series so far, with the return of Jofra Archer boosting the squad even further, as was evident in the Lord's Test. While pacer Gus Atkinson was expected to return as well, he remains in the squad for now.
 
With no injury concerns to the Three Lions so far except a small injury to spinner Shoaib Bashir, which he came back from pretty quickly in the game, England will try to field the same eleven for the Manchester Test as well.
 
  Potential Playing 11:
  Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir/Gus Atkinson  Key stats of Old Trafford cricket stadium, Manchester  Old Trafford in Manchester has hosted 85 Test matches to date. Teams batting first have won 32 times, while those batting second have won 17, with 36 matches ending in a draw or no result. The venue saw its first Test in 1884 and most recently hosted one in August 2024.  Winning the toss hasn’t guaranteed success at this ground, with 29 wins after winning the toss and 20 after losing it. The highest individual score here is 311 by R.B. Simpson (1964), and J.C. Laker holds the record for most wickets, 10/53 in an innings and 19/90 in a match. The highest team total is 656/8 (d). 
Old Trafford Cricket Stadium - Key Test Match Stats
Category Statistic / Record
Total Matches Played 85
Matches Won Batting First 32
Matches Won Batting Second 17
Drawn / No Result 36
First Test Match 11/07/84
Last Test Match (as of) 21/08/24
Matches Won After Winning Toss 29 (33.33%)
Matches Won After Losing Toss 20 (22.99%)
Highest Individual Score 311 – R.B. Simpson (Australia), 23 July 1964
Most Wickets in an Innings 10/53 – J.C. Laker (England), 26 July 1956
Most Wickets in a Match 19/90 – J.C. Laker (England), 26 July 1956
Highest Team Total 656/8 dec – Australia vs England, 23 July 1964
Lowest Team Total 58 – India vs England, 17 July 1952
Highest Successful Run Chase 294/4 – England vs New Zealand, 23 May 2008
     

Topics : Test Cricket India vs England ICC World Test Championship India cricket team England cricket team

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

