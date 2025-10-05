Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 05:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bowlers shine as Vidarbha thrash Rest of India to secure Irani Cup 2025

Vidarbha has played three Irani Cups as of 2025 and has won all three. Their previous victories came in 2018 and 2019

Vidarbha with Irani Cup 2025

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Vidarbha continued their remarkable record in the Irani Cup, registering their third consecutive title triumph with a commanding 93-run victory over Rest of India in Nagpur on Sunday. Chasing a stiff target of 361 on the final day, Rest of India were bundled out for 267 in the second session despite a spirited 92 from young Delhi batter Yash Dhull. The Vidarbha bowling unit, led by left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey and seamer Yash Thakur, delivered when it mattered most, ensuring their team maintained a flawless record in the competition. While Dhull and Manav Suthar briefly revived hopes with a century stand, Vidarbha’s relentless attack proved decisive. With Atharva Taide’s all-round contributions also standing out, Vidarbha ended the contest as deserving champions. 
 

Dubey and Thakur dismantle Rest of India

The bowling pair of Harsh Dubey (4/73) and Yash Thakur (2/47) were the architects of Vidarbha’s triumph, sharing the bulk of wickets in the second innings. Both bowlers finished with six scalps apiece across the match, repeatedly breaking partnerships and applying pressure. The Rest side had slipped to 133 for six in the first session before Dhull and Suthar staged a recovery. However, Thakur removed Dhull in dramatic fashion, caught brilliantly by Atharva Taide on the deep third-man boundary.

Heated exchange mars Dhull’s dismissal

Dhull’s wicket triggered not just Rest’s collapse but also some unsavoury scenes. After Dhull was dismissed, he and Thakur engaged in a heated exchange, almost leading to a physical confrontation. The umpires and Vidarbha players intervened swiftly to separate the duo. Thakur struck again immediately, castling Akash Deep, before Dubey applied the finishing touch to seal the contest.

Taide named Player of the Match

Atharva Taide, who struck a commanding 143 in Vidarbha’s first innings and then took the pivotal catch to dismiss Dhull, was named Player of the Match. The opener admitted that recent seasons had been tough but credited hard work and support from the Vidarbha Cricket Association for his resurgence. He said the win was a special moment for the team and a perfect start to the domestic season.

Mixed returns for Rest of India players

For Rest of India, there were concerns as well as positives. Skipper Rajat Patidar felt his side could have chased the target with better application, particularly after conditions settled. Abhimanyu Easwaran’s struggles in knockout matches continued, as he fell LBW in both innings to left-arm spinners, despite scoring a fifty in the first dig. On the brighter side, pacer Akash Deep looked fully fit after his shoulder injury, sending down 29 overs across two innings and picking up three wickets.

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

