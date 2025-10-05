Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Harmanpreet, Sana avoid handshake as No-Handshake row continues to simmer

Harmanpreet, Sana avoid handshake as No-Handshake row continues to simmer

The Asia Cup drama between India and Pakistan has continued in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as the skippers of both teams ignored each other after the toss

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

The No-Handshake row that was ignited between India and Pakistan during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, which saw Indian skipper Surya refusing to shake hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Agha, has now reached ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 as Indian skipper Harmanpreet and Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana were seen avoiding each other during the toss for the match between them today at R Prem Dasa Stadium in Colombo.
 
Earlier, it was reported that before leaving for Colombo to take part in the match, the Indian women’s team was directed to avoid any gesture towards the Pakistani side, which eventually proved to be true. However, unlike the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final, both players were seen addressing their call to a single match presenter instead of two.
 
 
Notably, Pakistani skipper Sana won the toss and invited India to bat first, who will be without their last match’s top scorer Amanjot Kaur, who is left out due to a niggle, with Renuka Thakur replacing her in the playing 11.    Tensions started even before the game 
Even before today's game the controversey between india and Paksitan started as former Pakistan captain Sana Mir landed in the middle of a storm during commentary for the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Women’s World Cup 2025 clash on Thursday. While introducing batter Natalia Pervaiz, Mir described her as a player from “Azad Kashmir,” the term used by Pakistan for the Indian region illegally occupied across the Line of Control. The remark quickly went viral, triggering strong backlash on social media.
 
Social Media Uproar

The phrasing “Azad Kashmir” led to widespread criticism from Indian fans, who accused Mir of making politically motivated statements on a global broadcast. Several users pointed out that Pervaiz hails from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), and said Mir’s comments were an attempt to politicise cricket. The outrage quickly trended online, with calls for the ICC to take note.
 
Sana Mir’s Clarification
 
Responding late on Thursday, Mir issued a clarification on social media. She insisted her comments were “harmless” and had been misinterpreted. According to her, the description was taken from player data available on ESPNcricinfo, which she frequently uses for research. “It is sad that this requires an explanation at the public level,” she wrote, urging fans not to politicise her words.
 

India cricket team Pakistan cricket team ICC Women's World Cup India vs Pakistan

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

