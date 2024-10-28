Business Standard
Samson to Buttler: RR's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

Rajasthan Royals shocked the world by winning IPL 2008 with lesser-known players but have failed to win the title again ever since

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals (Photo: PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

After their initial success, the inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals, have failed to reach the same level in the next 16 seasons, as their hunt for a second IPL trophy continues. Led by the late Shane Warne, Rajasthan Royals shocked the world by winning IPL 2008 with lesser-known players. However, they failed to catch the lightning the second time, despite having some big names playing for them. Team management will keep all this in mind when they decide on their official retention list before the mega auction for IPL 2025. But what might RR’s retention list look like? Let’s take a look.  ALSO READ: No KL, nor Stoinis: LSG likely to retain THESE 5 players | IPL 2025 auction 
 
Sanju Samson 
The Indian batter has been part of the RR team setup since 2013 and even took over the captaincy in 2021. He led the Royals to their first final since 2008 in 2022, where they lost to debutants Gujarat Titans. Despite all this, RR has a lot of faith in the wicket-keeper batter and is more than likely to retain him at the number one spot for Rs 18 crore. 
Sanju Samson stats for RR
YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 167 19 4419 119 30.69 138.96 3 25 352 206 82 16
2024 15 4 531 86 48.27 153.47 0 5 48 24 6 1
2023 14 2 362 66* 30.17 153.39 0 3 25 24 3 3
2022 17 1 458 55 28.63 146.79 0 2 43 26 14 2
2021 14 2 484 119 40.33 136.72 1 2 45 17 7 4
2020 14 1 375 85 28.84 158.89 0 3 21 26 9 2
2019 12 2 342 102* 34.2 148.69 1 0 28 13 4 1
2018 15 1 441 92* 31.5 137.81 0 3 30 19 5 0
2017 14 0 386 102 27.57 141.39 1 2 32 19 4 0
2016 14 3 291 60 26.45 112.35 0 1 20 8 3 1
2015 14 1 204 76 20.4 125.15 0 1 16 8 9 0
2014 13 0 339 74 26.07 124.17 0 2 25 17 5 2
2013 11 2 206 63 25.75 115.73 0 1 19 5 13 0
 
Jos Buttler 
The explosive English batter has taken the team over the line on numerous occasions, and his partnership with Jaiswal at the top has proven to be a match-winning combination for RR in recent seasons. Keeping this in mind, he can be handed the number two spot on the retention list for Rs 14 crore. 
Jos Buttler stats for RR
YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 107 12 3582 124 38.11 147.53 7 19 355 161 55 1
2024 11 2 359 107* 39.89 140.78 2 0 36 12 3 0
2023 14 0 392 95 28 139.01 0 4 42 14 9 0
2022 17 2 863 116 57.53 149.05 4 4 83 45 9 0
2021 7 0 254 124 36.28 153.01 1 0 27 13 3 0
2020 13 2 328 70* 32.8 144.49 0 2 27 16 6 0
2019 8 0 311 89 38.87 151.7 0 3 38 14 8 0
2018 13 3 548 95* 54.8 155.24 0 5 52 21 9 1
 
 

Yuzvendra Chahal 
Chahal has been a game-changer for any team he plays for. His ability to turn the ball on any kind of surface makes him a huge asset to the team. On top of all this, he is a consistent performer and a reliable one, making him the best choice for RR for the number three spot on the retention list for Rs 11 crore. 
Yuzvendra Chahal stats for RR
YEAR MAT BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W
Career 160 3521 4602 205 May-40 22.45 7.84 17.18 6 1
2024 15 348 546 18 03-Nov 30.33 9.41 19.33 0 0
2023 14 317 432 21 Apr-17 20.57 8.18 15.1 3 0
2022 17 408 527 27 May-40 19.52 7.75 15.11 1 1
 
Yashasvi Jaiswal 
The young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has made his name with his ability to switch his game according to the format and provide the team with an attacking start. The southpaw has become a crucial part of the team in recent years and can be offered the number four spot on the retention list for Rs 18 crore. 
Yashasvi Jaiswal stats for RR
YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S CT
Career 52 2 1607 124 32.14 150.61 2 9 198 64 18
2024 15 1 435 104* 31.07 155.91 1 1 54 16 4
2023 14 1 625 124 48.08 163.61 1 5 82 26 8
2022 10 0 258 68 25.8 132.99 0 2 28 10 2
2021 10 0 249 50 24.9 148.21 0 1 32 10 3
2020 3 0 40 34 13.33 90.9 0 0 2 2 1
 
Trent Boult 
The New Zealand pacer has been one of the top wicket-takers in the powerplay in T20 cricket in recent years, making him a must-have player for any team in the world. Boult has opted against the central contract from the New Zealand cricket board to focus on franchise cricket. RR might have a full-season player if they choose to retain him, and if they do, they can offer him the number five spot on the list for Rs 14 crore. 
Trent Boult stats for RR
YEAR MAT BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W
Career 104 2337 3230 121 Apr-18 26.69 8.29 19.31 1 0
2024 16 320 443 16 01-Mar 27.69 8.31 20 0 0
2023 10 228 312 13 Mar-29 24 8.21 17.54 0 0
2022 16 372 492 16 Feb-18 30.75 7.94 23.25 0 0
  RR full squad for IPL 2024 with salary 
Player Nationality Role Price
Prasidh Krishna Indian Bowler ₹10,00,00,000
Shimron Hetmyer Overseas Batsman ₹8,50,00,000
Trent Boult Overseas Bowler ₹8,00,00,000
Yuzvendra Chahal Indian Bowler ₹6,50,00,000
R. Ashwin Indian All-Rounder ₹5,00,00,000
Riyan Parag Indian All-Rounder ₹3,80,00,000
Navdeep Saini Indian Bowler ₹2,60,00,000
Kuldeep Sen Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
Dhruv Jurel Indian Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000
Adam Zampa Overseas Bowler ₹1,50,00,000
Donovan Ferreira Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹50,00,000
Kunal Rathore Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹20,00,000
Jos Buttler Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹10,00,00,000
Sanju Samson Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹14,00,00,000
Yashasvi Jaiswal Indian Batsman ₹4,00,00,000
Sandeep Sharma Indian Bowler  
Avesh Khan Indian Bowler ₹10,00,00,000
Rovman Powell Overseas Batter ₹7,40,00,000
Shubham Dubey Indian Batter ₹5,80,00,000
Nandre Burger Overseas Bowler ₹50,00,000
Tom Kohler-Cadmore Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹40,00,000
Abid Mushtaq Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
     

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

