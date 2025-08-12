Dewald Brevis smashes 2nd fastest hundred for South Africa in T20Is

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 4:26 PM IST
South African batter Dewald Brevis smashed his maiden T20I hundred for his side against Australia in the 2nd T20I in Darwin. The young Proteas batter starred for the visitors against the mighty Australians as his completed his ton in just 41 deliveries, hitting at an impressive strike rate of above 240.
His knock also became the 2nd fastest hundred for South Africa in T20Is. a feat not easy to achieve with the kind of legends that have played for this shirt over the years.
While skipper Aiden Markram failed to make amark early on, it was Brevis who put up a 100-run stand with Tristan Stubbs and took South Africa on course of a big total while batting first against Australia.
Records galore for Brevis
|
Fastest T20I hundred for South Africa
|
Player
|
Balls Faced
|
Opponent
|
Year
|
David Miller
|
35
|
Bangladesh
|
2017
|
Dewald Brevis
|
41
|
Australia
|
2025
|
Richard Levi
|
45
|
New Zealand
|
2012
|
Quinton de Kock
|
46
|
England
|
2020
|
Faf du Plessis
|
46
|
West Indies
|
2015
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
48
|
India
|
2022
Brevis went on to score 122* runs and overtakes Faf du Plessis for the biggest individual score in T20Is for South Africa as well.
|
Highest individual score in T20Is for South Africa
|
Player
|
Span
|
Mat
|
Inns
|
NO
|
Runs
|
HS
|
Ave
|
BF
|
SR
|
100
|
50
|
0
|
4s
|
6s
|
Dewald Brevis
|
2023–2025
|
9
|
9
|
2
|
260
|
120*
|
37.14
|
136
|
191.17
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
18
|
20
|
Faf du Plessis
|
2012–2020
|
47
|
47
|
7
|
1466
|
119
|
36.65
|
1092
|
134.24
|
1
|
10
|
0
|
135
|
47
|
Richard Levi
|
2012
|
13
|
13
|
2
|
236
|
117*
|
21.45
|
167
|
141.31
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
20
|
15
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
2014–2025
|
83
|
82
|
2
|
2382
|
117
|
29.77
|
1826
|
130.44
|
1
|
17
|
5
|
259
|
68
|
Morne van Wyk
|
2007–2015
|
8
|
7
|
1
|
225
|
114*
|
37.5
|
157
|
143.31
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
19
|
14
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
2014–2023
|
29
|
27
|
5
|
767
|
109
|
34.86
|
480
|
159.79
|
2
|
3
|
5
|
69
|
39
|
David Miller
|
2010–2024
|
127
|
112
|
36
|
2550
|
106*
|
33.55
|
1806
|
141.19
|
2
|
8
|
3
|
166
|
128
|
Quinton de Kock
|
2012–2024
|
92
|
91
|
9
|
2584
|
100
|
31.51
|
1868
|
138.32
|
1
|
16
|
7
|
264
|
103
First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 4:04 PM IST