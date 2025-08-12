Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 02:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI playing 11, live toss time, and streaming

The Men in Green would have to focus on their top order displays, which weren't up to the mark in the 2nd ODI with Babar Azam losing his wicket on a duck after both openers were sent back cheaply.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

West Indies will take on Pakistan in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on August 12 at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad.  With the series level at 1-1, this match will decide the winner, and the hosts will be eager to clinch the series in front of their home crowd. West Indies come into the fixture with momentum on their side, having secured a five-wicket win in the second ODI via the DLS method. Their victory was largely driven by a strong performance from the middle and lower order, which successfully chased down a modest total after early setbacks.
 
 
Pakistan, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing outing in the previous game. The top order failed to deliver, with both openers dismissed cheaply and captain Babar Azam falling for a duck.  Mohammad Rizwan and his side will need to reassess their strategy and put in a much-improved batting display. The stage is set for a thrilling decider as both teams fight for series honours in Trinidad.
 
West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI probable playing 11:
 
Pakistan Playing 11 (Probable): Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed

West Indies Playing 11 (Probable): Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades 
 
West Indies vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in ODIs
 
Total matches played: 139
West Indies won: 72
Pakistan won: 68
Tied: 3
 
West Indies vs Pakistan ODI full squad
 
Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Nawaz, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris
 
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Johann Layne, Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves 
 

West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI live match time WI vs PAK live streaming and telecast details

 
When does the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI match take place?
The third ODI between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.
 
What is the venue of the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI match?
The match will be held at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.
 
At what time will the live toss for the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI take place?
The toss for the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI match will take place at 6:30 PM IST, 9:00 AM local time (Trinidad).
 
At what time will the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI match begin?
The first ball of the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI match is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST, 9:30 AM local time (Trinidad).
 
Which TV channel will live telecast the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI match in India?
The live telecast for the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI match will not be available in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI match in India?
Live streaming of the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

