Business Standard
Duleep Trophy 2024: Sanju Samson to replace injured Ishan Kishan in round 1

Duleep Trophy 2024: Sanju Samson to replace injured Ishan Kishan in round 1

Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal with thier Test caps. Photo: BCCI

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will miss the first round of the Duleep Trophy, beginning here on Thursday, due to a groin injury.
Kishan was included in India D side, which is being captained by Shreyas Iyer. They will face India C at Anantapur in the opening round.
"Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the first round of the Duleep Trophy due to a groin injury sustained during the ongoing All-India Buchi Babu Tournament," BCCI said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring his condition and working towards ensuring a swift recovery."

Sanju Samson has been named replacement for Kishan but most likely, KS Bharat will don the wicketkeeper's gloves for India D in the first round.
Kishan is yet to arrive in Anantapur.
India A pacer Prasidh Krishna, who is recuperating from a surgery he had undergone earlier this year, will also miss the Duleep Trophy's first round encounter with India B here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna is nearing completion of his rehab following surgery for his left quadriceps tendon and will miss the first-round game of the Duleep Trophy," the BCCI said.
"All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been cleared to play and will be available for selection."

The Duleep Trophy has been hit hard by injuries to a few frontline players.
Suryakumar Yadav too was ruled out of the opening round after sustaining a bruise on his hand while playing for Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Tournament.
"Batter Suryakumar Yadav will also be unavailable for the first round of the Duleep Trophy after suffering a sprain to his right thumb while fielding in the All-India Buchi Babu Tournament," the statement said.
"The BCCI Medical Team is continuing to assess his injury, and a further evaluation next week will determine his availability for the second round."

India pacers Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik were also withdrawn from the tournament because of illness while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was released from India B but the reason remained unspecified.
Pacer Navdeep Saini replaced Siraj in India B while Puducherry quick Gaurav Yadav came in for Malik in India C.

Sanju Samson Ishan Kishan Duleep Trophy

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

