Buchi Babu cricket tournament 2024 schedule, teams, format and history

The Buchi Babu All India Invitation Cricket Tournament, also known as the Buchi Babu tournament, is set to return in 2024 after a six-year hiatus. The domestic red ball tournament was first played in 1909 and was considered the biggest domestic tournament in India before the introduction of the Ranji Trophy in 1934. Legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Srikkanth, Mohammad Azharuddin, and Sourav Ganguly have also featured in the tournament.

The 2024 edition will begin on August 15 and will feature big names like India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Sarfaraz Khan.