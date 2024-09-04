Business Standard
England hand debut to rookie seamer Josh Hull for final test vs Sri Lanka

Chasing a rare clean sweep of six wins in a row, England has thrown the left-armer in to face Sri Lanka at the The Oval in place of Matthew Potts.

England cricket team

England cricket team. Photo: Sporzpics for BCCI

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 8:52 PM IST

England will give rookie seamer Josh Hull his first taste of international cricket after including him in the team for the final test of the summer.
Chasing a rare clean sweep of six wins in a row, England has thrown the left-armer in to face Sri Lanka at the The Oval in place of Matthew Potts.
The 20-year-old Hull has taken only 16 first-class wickets in 10 matches. But England has made a habit of gambling on young talent since head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes took charge.
It's a great week for him to come in, learn a little bit and show off exactly what he can do, said Ollie Pope, who this week completes a three-game run as stand-in skipper for the injured Stokes.
Why not get him in? This is a great opportunity for him, you can show exactly what you can do in the international stage.
England has already clinched the three-match series against Sri Lanka 2-0 after wins in Manchester and at Lord's.

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 8:51 PM IST

