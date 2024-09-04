England hand debut to rookie seamer Josh Hull for final test vs Sri Lanka

England will give rookie seamer Josh Hull his first taste of international cricket after including him in the team for the final test of the summer.
Chasing a rare clean sweep of six wins in a row, England has thrown the left-armer in to face Sri Lanka at the The Oval in place of Matthew Potts.
The 20-year-old Hull has taken only 16 first-class wickets in 10 matches. But England has made a habit of gambling on young talent since head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes took charge.
It's a great week for him to come in, learn a little bit and show off exactly what he can do, said Ollie Pope, who this week completes a three-game run as stand-in skipper for the injured Stokes.
Why not get him in? This is a great opportunity for him, you can show exactly what you can do in the international stage.
England has already clinched the three-match series against Sri Lanka 2-0 after wins in Manchester and at Lord's.
That backed up a 3-0 victory over the West Indies in July and England is now just one victory away from completing a clean sweep of home test series in a summer for the first time since 2004.
The quest for that victory starts Friday.
England: Dan Lawrence, ?Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, ?Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), ?Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, ?Olly Stone, ?Josh Hull, Shoaib Bashir.
