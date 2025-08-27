Duleep Trophy 2025 preview: Squads, schedule and streaming details

The Duleep Trophy 2025 is set to return to its traditional zonal format, restoring a legacy structure that dates back to the 1960s. Beginning August 28 and running through September 15, the red-ball tournament will mark the official start of India’s domestic season. Six zonal teams will take part in a competition that had briefly experimented with “India A, B, C, D” combinations last year — a move widely criticised by stakeholders before the BCCI reverted to the original format.
The return to zonal cricket is not just cosmetic. With the BCCI making it mandatory for star players to feature in domestic cricket when not on international duty, the event has regained significance and is expected to produce both riveting matches and crucial performances that could reshape selection debates.
West Zone: Shardul at the helm
Shardul Thakur will captain a formidable West Zone squad featuring Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
-
Iyer, overlooked for the Asia Cup, will have a point to prove.
-
Sarfaraz, fresh from yet another national team snub, will be eyeing big runs.
-
Jaiswal, who has been India’s rising star in Tests, was also omitted from the Asia Cup T20 squad but remains a vital cog in red-ball cricket.
For each, the Duleep Trophy is more than just a tournament — it is an audition to reclaim or cement a spot in India’s long-format plans.
South Zone: Tilak leads, Padikkal returns
2025-26 Duleep Trophy schedule
The South Zone, captained by Tilak Varma, will be without senior names like K L Rahul and Sai Sudharsan, but will showcase R Sai Kishore, returning after missing the Buchi Babu tournament with a hand injury. Devdutt Padikkal, making a comeback from injury, will be desperate to find runs and re-enter the national radar after a brief Test debut against England.
East Zone: Easwaran’s chance, Shami in focus
Abhimanyu Easwaran, who spent the England tour warming the bench, leads the East Zone. For him, this tournament is another opportunity to convert prolific domestic form into national recognition.
In the bowling department, the spotlight will be on Mohammed Shami, whose Test career has stalled due to recurring injuries. The 34-year-old last played a Test in 2023, and only consistent spells and wickets here can reignite his fading red-ball prospects.
North Zone: Gill sidelined, Ankit steps up
India’s new Test captain Shubman Gill was slated to lead North Zone but will miss the opener due to illness. Vice-captain Ankit Kumar is expected to step in.
The squad includes Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, both part of India’s Asia Cup team. They are likely to feature only in the first game before joining the national squad in the UAE. For Arshdeep, who has not yet broken into Test cricket, and Rana, who has slipped off the selectors’ radar, the Duleep Trophy is a vital proving ground.
Central and NorthEast Zones: Players to watch
Central Zone features Dhruv Jurel and Rajat Patidar. Jurel’s leadership qualities will be closely observed, while Patidar, who endured a poor series against England, will seek to restart his Test ambitions.
The NorthEast Zone will be up against heavyweights, but for its players, even one standout performance could transform careers.
|
Duleep Trophy full schedule
|
Stage
|
Dates
|
Fixture
|
Quarterfinal 1
|
August 28–31, 2025
|
North Zone vs East Zone
|
Quarterfinal 2
|
August 28–31, 2025
|
Central Zone vs NorthEast Zone
|
Semifinal 1
|
September 4–7, 2025
|
South Zone vs Winner QF1
|
Semifinal 2
|
September 4–7, 2025
|
West Zone vs Winner QF2
|
Final
|
September 11–15, 2025
|
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2
Streaming and telecast details
The Duleep Trophy 2025 will be streamed live on JioHotstar, while television coverage is available on Star Sports Channels.
Squads
South Zone: Tilak Varma, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Tanmay Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohit Kale, Salman Nizar, Narayan Jagadeesan, Tripurana Vijay, R Sai Kishore, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nidheesh MD, Ricky Bhui, Basil NP, Gurjapneet Singh, Snehal Kauthankar.
East Zone: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sandeep Patnaik, Virat Singh, Denish Das, Sridam Paul, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Riyan Parag, Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami.
West Zone squad: Shardul Thakur, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aarya Desai, Harvik Desai (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jaymeet Patel, Manan Hingrajia, Saurabh Nawale (wicket-keeper), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dharmandrasinh Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Arzan Nagwaswala.
North Zone squad: Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kumar, Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sandhu, Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Kanhaiya Wadhawan.
Central Zone squad: Dhruv Jurel, Rajat Patidar, Aryan Juyal, Danish Malewar, Sanjeet Desai, Kuldeep Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Deepak Chahar, Saransh Jain, Ayush Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed.
NorthEast Zone: Jonathan Rongsen, Akash Kumar Choudhary, Techi Doria, Yumnum Karnajit, Sedezhalie Rupero, Ashish Thapa, Hem Bahadur Chetri, Jehu Anderson, Arpit Subash Bhatewara, Pheroijam Jotin Singh, Palzor Tamang, Ankur Malik, Bishworjit Singh Konthoujam, Aryan Borah, Lamabam Ajay Singh.