Sarfaraz Khan's counter-attacking ton rescues Mumbai in Buchi Babu Clash

Sarfaraz Khan's counter-attacking ton rescues Mumbai in Buchi Babu Clash

Sarfaraz Khan's blazing 111 off 112 balls rescued Mumbai from 84/4 against Haryana in the Buchi Babu Invitational. Mumbai closed at 346/9.

Anish Kumar
Aug 26 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Sarfaraz Khan produced a sparkling counter-attacking century to bail Mumbai out of early trouble against Haryana on the opening day of their All India Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament contest in Chennai on Tuesday.
 
Walking in at 84 for four after a top-order collapse, Sarfaraz unleashed a 112-ball 111 that included nine fours and five sixes, lifting Mumbai to 346 for nine at stumps at the MRF Pachaiyappa’s Ground.
 
The India batter, who struck 138 against TNCA XI earlier in the tournament, brought up his latest hundred in characteristic fashion—dispatching his 99th ball for a six.
 
Why the story matters
 
 
Sarfaraz’s knock underlined both his ability to counter-attack under pressure and his continued push for a comeback into the Indian squad. Having made his Test debut against England at Rajkot last year, the right-hander has been out of the national side since the Australia series and was overlooked for the England tour. Performances like these, however, are a reminder of his readiness.

The numbers involved
  • Sarfaraz Khan: 111 off 112 balls (9x4s, 5x6s)
  • Earlier dismissal: Musheer Khan 30, Divyaansh Saxena 46, Pragnesh Kanpillewar 3, Suryansh Shedge 1
  • Mumbai at stumps: 346/9
  • Shams Mulani: 50*
  • Tanush Kotian: 48
Mumbai, who had started brightly at 69 without loss, lost four wickets for just 15 runs before Sarfaraz steadied the innings.
 
Elsewhere in the tournament
 
Maharashtra vs Himachal Pradesh: Ruturaj Gaikwad struck 133 (144 balls, 10x4s, 4x6s), while Arshin Kulkarni compiled 146 (190 balls, 16x4s, 1x6). Maharashtra posted 440, with Himachal’s Prince Thakur taking 7/144.
 
Chhattisgarh vs TNCA President’s XI: Shashank Tiwary picked 5/54 to bowl out the hosts for 266. Chhattisgarh ended the day on 4/0.
 
Bengal vs TNCA XI: Chandrasekar DT’s three-wicket burst reduced Bengal to 58/4 in reply. Rahul Prasad’s 5/44 had earlier helped Bengal restrict TNCA XI to 266.
 
The big picture
 
The day belonged to Sarfaraz, who once again demonstrated his penchant for seizing the moment when his side needed him most. For Mumbai, his innings kept the contest alive after a fragile top order gave Haryana early momentum.
 
With Ruturaj Gaikwad and Arshin Kulkarni also piling on runs for Maharashtra, and bowlers like Shashank Tiwary and Rahul Prasad delivering incisive spells elsewhere, the Buchi Babu Invitational continues to highlight India’s reservoir of domestic talent waiting in the wings.

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

