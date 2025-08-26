Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Key support staff member ends nearly decade-long stint with Team India

Key support staff member ends nearly decade-long stint with Team India

More than just a masseur, Rajeev Kumar was considered an integral part of the Indian team environment.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially ended its long-standing association with Rajeev Kumar, the Indian men’s team’s trusted masseur for almost a decade. Known for his unwavering presence behind the scenes, Kumar confirmed his departure through a heartfelt Instagram post.
 
“It has been a privilege and honour to serve the Indian cricket team for a decade (2006–2015). Thank you, God, for the opportunity, truly grateful and looking forward!” he wrote, expressing deep gratitude for his journey with the national side.
 
More than just a masseur, Rajeev Kumar was considered an integral part of the Indian team environment. Always seen on the sidelines with his trademark smile, he played a vital role in players’ recovery and match preparation. From helping bowlers recover after long spells to mixing personalised protein shakes and hydration drinks, Kumar’s efforts went far beyond routine massage therapy. 
 
 
An ever-present figure for Team India  During matches, Kumar was also one of the support crew members stationed near the boundary ropes, always ready to collect stray balls or provide quick assistance, contributing to smoother gameplay and helping maintain over rates.

His bond with the fast bowlers was particularly strong. Seemingly small gestures, like helping with recovery after grueling spells, earned him immense respect in the dressing room. He also became a fan-favorite when Mohammed Shami shared a birthday photo with him and Ishant Sharma in 2019. Yuzvendra Chahal once publicly acknowledged Kumar and the support staff as “unsung heroes” behind the team’s on-field brilliance.
 
Kumar’s exit is part of a broader reshuffle within the Indian team’s support staff, with notable names like Abhishek Nayar, Arun Kanade, and Soham Desai also making their exits. Fielding coach T. Dilip briefly stepped down but was later reinstated.
 
As Rajeev Kumar departs, Indian cricket bids farewell to a dedicated professional whose behind-the-scenes work quietly contributed to some of the team's most memorable victories.

Topics : Cricket News India cricket team

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

