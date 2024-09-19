Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Duleep Trophy: Iyer fails but top order put India D ahead against India B

Duleep Trophy: Iyer fails but top order put India D ahead against India B

Iyer, aiming to make a comeback to India's Test squad, fell for a second successive duck in the ongoing tournament.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Press Trust of India Anantapur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

The under-pressure Shreyas Iyer's dismal run continued but strong performances from the other frontline batters, including Sanju Samson, guided India D to 306 for five on the opening day of their Duleep Trophy match against India B here on Thursday.
Iyer, aiming to make a comeback to India's Test squad, fell for a second successive duck in the ongoing tournament.
However, Devdutt Padikkal (50), Srikar Bharat (52), RickyBhui (56) and Samson (89 not out) smashed half-centuries as India D batters produced a solid show.
At stumps, Samson and Saransh Jain (26) were at the crease.
 
For India B, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (3/60) was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets. Mukesh Kumar (1/37) and Navdeep Saini (1/51) picked up a wicket each after India B won the toss and elected to field first at the Rural Development Trust Stadium.
Opening the innings, Padikkal and Bharat put together a solid 105-run partnership. However, Saini provided the breakthrough by removing Padikkal, followed by Mukesh dismissing Bharat, with both catches being taken by wicketkeeper Narayan Jagadeesan.

After their departure, Nishant Sindhu managed just 19 before getting out, and skipper Iyer's dismissal by Chahar left India D at 175 for four, halting their momentum.
Bhui then took charge, adding 41 runs with Samson to take the team past 200. But Chahar struck again, removing Bhui as India D were reduced to 216 for five.
But Samson kept going, blasting 10 fours and three sixes during his 83-ball innings to keep India D on track.
Samson added an unbeaten 90 runs with Jain.
It was another disappointing outing for Iyer, who walked in with India D well-placed at 172/3 but failed to capitalise on the opportunity.
Iyer has so far managed just 104 runs in five innings (9, 54, 0, 41, 0), averaging a modest 20.80 in the tournament.
Having been left out of the squad for the first Test against Bangladesh, Iyer's chances of being considered for the upcoming series in Australia, or the home series against New Zealand appear slim.
Brief Scores:

India D: 306 for five in 77 overs (Sanju Samson 89 not out, Devdutt Padikkal 50, Srikar Bharat 52, Ricky Bhui 56; Rahul Chahar 3/60) vs India B.

