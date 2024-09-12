Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Duleep Trophy 2024: Shams Mulani led India A fightback with unbeaten 88

Duleep Trophy 2024: Shams Mulani led India A fightback with unbeaten 88

Mulani (88 not out off 174) forged a 91-run stand with fellow Mumbai teammate Tanush Kotian (53 off 80) to save the day for India A

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Anantapur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bowling all-rounder Shams Mulani stood on the cusp of his maiden first-class hundred after leading India A's remarkable recovery to steer them to 288 for eight on day one of their Duleep Trophy fixture against India D here on Thursday.
Mulani (88 not out off 174) forged a 91-run stand with fellow Mumbai teammate Tanush Kotian (53 off 80) to save the day for India A who were reduced to 93 for five inside the first session.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Kumar Kushagra (28 off 66) too provided much-needed support to Mulani, who collected eight fours and three sixes in his unbeaten effort. The southpaw would be aiming to surpass his highest score of 97 on Friday.
 
Mulani, whose main role in the side is of a spinner, effectively used his feet against the slow bowlers especially against fellow left-armer Saurabh Kumar. Against the quicker bowlers, his play square of the wicket stood out.
He brought his half-century with a six down the ground off Saurabh, soon after smashing pacer Arshdeep Singh for a maximum over deep square leg.
Pacer Harshit Rana was impressive once again for India D while Vidwath Kaverappa, playing his first game of the tournament, removed opposition captain Mayank Agarwal (7) and Pratham Singh (7) in the morning session.

More From This Section

IND vs BAN

IND vs BAN: Comparing both sides' bowling attacks ahead of Test series

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Why Pakistani bowlers fear Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli played a big role in turning cricket around: Ricky Ponting

Jaker Ali

IND vs BAN: Uncapped batter Jaker Ali replaces injured Shoriful Islam

Pakistan cricket team

ICC delegation to discuss tentative schedule of Champions Trophy with PCB

Nathan Lyon

Rohit, Kohli, Pant are going to be big ones: Lyon ahead of Test series

India A skipper Agarwal's lean run in the competition continued as he was caught behind off a beauty from Kaverappa. Pratham played an ordinary stroke, a pull, to be holed out at deep backward square leg.
Riyan Parag (37 off 29) produced some exquisite strokeplay but was guilty of not staying long enough in the middle once again. Parag took the bait from Arshdeep who went for a wide delivery to have the batter caught in the slips

Tilak Varma (10) too could not make an impact.
Towards the end of the day, Harshit got rid of Prasidh Krishna with a well-directed short ball that had him caught at leg slip.
A well-set Kotian was guilty of throwing his wicket away as he offered a straight catch to Arshdeep at mid-on off Saurabh in the 67th over, ending an innings-defining partnership.
Brief scores: India A 288/8 in 82 overs (Sham Mulani 88 batting, Tanush Kotian 53; Harshit Rana 2/49, Vidhwath Kaverappa 2/30, Arshdeep Singh 2/73).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Shreyas Iyer

Duleep Trophy 2024: Rinku, Iyer and Washington under spotlight for round 2

Rinku Singh

Rinku to feature in Duleep Trophy round 2, replaces Pant in India B

Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan (L-R)

Duleep Trophy 2024: Musheer to Manav; top five performers from round 1

Rishabh Pant (Pic- Twitter)

Duleep Trophy: Pant's fifty, Sarfaraz's aggression give India B control

cricket

Duleep Trophy 2024: Musheer, Saini keep balance in favour of India B

Topics : Duleep Trophy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon