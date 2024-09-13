Ishan Kishan makes claim for India return with hundred in Duleep Trophy

Ishan Kishan made his first-class comeback after almost a year and made an instant impact with a century for India C in a Duleep Trophy 2024 match against India B.

Kishan's 111 runs helped his side post a total of 525. The 26-year-old's career was questioned after he was snubbed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and wasn't given a central contract. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He was earlier included in the India D team but missed the first round of the tournament due to a groin injury. While Sanju Samson replaced Ishan in India D team, the 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was later included in the India C side.

Kishan looks fresh and ready after a long break from international cricket during which he was subject to much speculation on the internet. The promising batter could well be on his way to making a return to the Indian cricket team with the kind of form he is in at the moment, according to his fans.

Ishan's Sabbatical Costing Him a Central Contract

Taking a break due to mental fatigue in December last year and then not playing for a considerable time, did not sit well with the selectors, who wanted Kishan to feature in domestic cricket matches.

Kishan then played for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024, after which he also opened up about the snub, saying that due to a lot of travel, he was just not in the right frame of mind to play any kind of cricket at that point in time.