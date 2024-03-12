Sensex (    %)
                             
Ellyse Perry registers best bowling figures in Women's Premier League 2024

Perry's bowling figures of 6-15 against the Mumbai Indians on March 12 are the best bowling figures in the history of Women's Premier League.

Ellyse Perry, WPL 2024

Ellyse Perry returns with the bowling figures of 6-15 during Mumbai vs Bangalore WPL match on March 12. Photo: Sportzpics

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 9:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The cheers of Perry... Perry... have been reverberating at the Arun Jaitley Stadium long before the start of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday. One could understand why, the strong fan base of RCB is unarguably finding their way to stadium like they did in M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

And they were not disappointed at all!!!! Ellyse Perry, one of the biggest cricket icon in women's cricket, showed why she has been revered by many.

When it mattered the most, a must-win game for a place in playoffs, Perry stood tall and registered the best bowling figures in the history of Women's Premier League.

She returned with the bowling figures of 6-15 in 4 Overs, which led to the game-changing Mumbai Indians' batting collapse.

Though S Sajana was Perry's first scalp of the match, her catch which send Hayley Mathews packing send the cricket-frenzy crowd frantic. Perry dived forward to complete the catch at backward square leg. 



And when she was took the ball, she cleaned S Sajana (30 off 21 balls) followed by Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who went back to pavilion without troubling the scorer - A Golden Duck. 

With the ball doing the talking, Perry was unstoppable and in no time Mumbai, who already registered a playoffs, were reduced to 82-7 from 65-1. 



33-year-old Perry claimed six wickets and overall involved in seven dismissals. 

Ellyse Perry
Ellyse Perry. Photo: Sportzpics
Before Perry, South African pacer Marizanne Kapp, who represents Delhi Capitals in WPL, had the best bowling figures in Women's Premier League. Kape's bowling figures of 5-15 against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023 is now the second-best.  


Women's Premier League: Best bowling figures in an innings
Player Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Econ Team Opposition Ground Match Date
EA Perry 4 - 15 6 3.75 RCB Women v MI Women Delhi 12 Mar 2024
M Kapp 4 - 15 5 3.75 DC Women v GG Women DY Patil 11 Mar 2023
A Sobhana 4 - 22 5 5.5 RCB Women v UPW Women Bengaluru 24 Feb 2024
TG Norris 4 - 29 5 7.25 DC Women v RCB Women Brabourne 05 Mar 2023
KJ Garth 4 - 36 5 9 GG Women v UPW Women DY Patil 05 Mar 2023
S Ishaque 3.1 1 11 4 3.47 MI Women v GG Women DY Patil 04 Mar 2023
S Ecclestone 3.3 - 13 4 3.71 UPW Women v RCB Women Brabourne 10 Mar 2023
IECM Wong 4 - 15 4 3.75 MI Women v UPW Women DY Patil 24 Mar 2023
AC Kerr 4 - 17 4 4.25 MI Women v GG Women Bengaluru 25 Feb 2024
DB Sharma 4 - 19 4 4.75 UPW Women v DC Women Delhi 08 Mar 2024

Topics : Women's Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 cricket

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 9:30 PM IST

