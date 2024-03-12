Ellyse Perry registers best bowling figures in Women's Premier League 2024

Ellyse Perry returns with the bowling figures of 6-15 during Mumbai vs Bangalore WPL match on March 12. Photo: Sportzpics

The cheers of Perry... Perry... have been reverberating at the Arun Jaitley Stadium long before the start of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday. One could understand why, the strong fan base of RCB is unarguably finding their way to stadium like they did in M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

And they were not disappointed at all!!!! Ellyse Perry, one of the biggest cricket icon in women's cricket, showed why she has been revered by many.

When it mattered the most, a must-win game for a place in playoffs, Perry stood tall and registered the best bowling figures in the history of Women's Premier League.

She returned with the bowling figures of 6-15 in 4 Overs, which led to the game-changing Mumbai Indians' batting collapse.







Though S Sajana was Perry's first scalp of the match, her catch which send Hayley Mathews packing send the cricket-frenzy crowd frantic. Perry dived forward to complete the catch at backward square leg.

And when she was took the ball, she cleaned S Sajana (30 off 21 balls) followed by Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who went back to pavilion without troubling the scorer - A Golden Duck.

33-year-old Perry claimed six wickets and overall involved in seven dismissals.

Ellyse Perry. Photo: Sportzpics Before Perry, South African pacer Marizanne Kapp, who represents Delhi Capitals in WPL, had the best bowling figures in Women's Premier League. Kape's bowling figures of 5-15 against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023 is now the second-best.