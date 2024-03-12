Ellyse Perry registers best bowling figures in Women's Premier League 2024

The cheers of Perry... Perry... have been reverberating at the Arun Jaitley Stadium long before the start of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday. One could understand why, the strong fan base of RCB is unarguably finding their way to stadium like they did in M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
And they were not disappointed at all!!!! Ellyse Perry, one of the biggest cricket icon in women's cricket, showed why she has been revered by many.
When it mattered the most, a must-win game for a place in playoffs, Perry stood tall and registered the best bowling figures in the history of Women's Premier League.
She returned with the bowling figures of 6-15 in 4 Overs, which led to the game-changing Mumbai Indians' batting collapse.
Though S Sajana was Perry's first scalp of the match, her catch which send Hayley Mathews packing send the cricket-frenzy crowd frantic. Perry dived forward to complete the catch at backward square leg.
Sajana & Harman ????????????????????sh #MIvRCB #TATAWPL #TATAWPLonJioCinema #TATAWPLonSports18 #JioCinemaSports #CheerTheW pic.twitter.com/pOW0rSy9sz— JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 12, 2024
And when she was took the ball, she cleaned S Sajana (30 off 21 balls) followed by Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who went back to pavilion without troubling the scorer - A Golden Duck.
With the ball doing the talking, Perry was unstoppable and in no time Mumbai, who already registered a playoffs, were reduced to 82-7 from 65-1.
Relive the moment ???? https://t.co/hgfM2VopcA pic.twitter.com/q5XHckJd4JMarch 12, 2024
33-year-old Perry claimed six wickets and overall involved in seven dismissals.
Ellyse Perry. Photo: Sportzpics
|Women's Premier League: Best bowling figures in an innings
|Player
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Econ
|Team
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|EA Perry
|4
|-
|15
|6
|3.75
|RCB Women
|v MI Women
|Delhi
|12 Mar 2024
|M Kapp
|4
|-
|15
|5
|3.75
|DC Women
|v GG Women
|DY Patil
|11 Mar 2023
|A Sobhana
|4
|-
|22
|5
|5.5
|RCB Women
|v UPW Women
|Bengaluru
|24 Feb 2024
|TG Norris
|4
|-
|29
|5
|7.25
|DC Women
|v RCB Women
|Brabourne
|05 Mar 2023
|KJ Garth
|4
|-
|36
|5
|9
|GG Women
|v UPW Women
|DY Patil
|05 Mar 2023
|S Ishaque
|3.1
|1
|11
|4
|3.47
|MI Women
|v GG Women
|DY Patil
|04 Mar 2023
|S Ecclestone
|3.3
|-
|13
|4
|3.71
|UPW Women
|v RCB Women
|Brabourne
|10 Mar 2023
|IECM Wong
|4
|-
|15
|4
|3.75
|MI Women
|v UPW Women
|DY Patil
|24 Mar 2023
|AC Kerr
|4
|-
|17
|4
|4.25
|MI Women
|v GG Women
|Bengaluru
|25 Feb 2024
|DB Sharma
|4
|-
|19
|4
|4.75
|UPW Women
|v DC Women
|Delhi
|08 Mar 2024