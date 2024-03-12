Marsh captaincy record in T20s: Will Marsh replicate Cummins' success?

Australian head coach Andrew McDonald on Tuesday, March 12 confirmed that Mitchell Marsh will lead the Australian side in the T20 World Cup 2024 to be staged in the USA and West Indies from June 2 onwards. The all-rounder bypassed World Test Championship and ODI World Cup winning captain Pat Cummins to take the position officialy.

McDonald said that Marsh, who has been leading the Aussie side ever since Aaron Finch retired from all forms of cricket in 2022 after Australia failed to make the knockouts in a home World Cup, is the natural choice of the panel of selectors which combines him, chairman George Bailey and Tony Dodemaide.





ALSO READ: Will fit-again Pant find a place in India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024? “We're happy and comfortable with the way he's been able to operate with that T20 team. We think he's the leader for the World Cup, and I think that will just be a matter of due course,” McDonald told cricket.com.au.

Mitchell Marsh’s captaincy

Since Finch’s retirement, Australia has played 14 T20Is and March has led them in eight while Matthew Wade was the captain in two matches. Marsh, a hero from the 2021 T20 World Cup winning squad is now a three-format player.

As far as captaincy experience is concerned, the 32-year-old won the Under-19 World Cup in 2010 by beating Pakistan in the final. He also led Prty Scorchers in 31 matches in the Big Bash League and was captain of the 2017-18 Marsh Cup (Australia’s major List A tournament) winning Western Australian team before graduating to become Australian T20 captain.

Mitchell Marsh's captaincy record

Format Matches Won Lost Win Per Cent T20Is 8 7 1 87.5 ODIs 5 2 3 40 BBL 31 11 20 35.4



Australia will open its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Oman at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Jaune 6.