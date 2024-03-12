WPL 2024: Mumbai vs Bangalore Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming

In today's match of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to book a place in playoffs with a win when they lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. If RCB women's manages to win today's match, then UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will be knocked out of the WPL 2024. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will end the league on a high and give stiff competition to Delhi Capitals for the top spot, which also means direct place in WPL 2024 final.

Women's Premier League points table

Women’s Premier League 2024 points table Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Delhi Capitals Women(Q) 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.918 Mumbai Indians Women(Q) 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.343 Royal Challengers Bangalore Women 7 3 4 0 0 6 0.027 UP Warriorz 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.371 Gujarat Giants 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.873



Women's Premier League 2024: MI vs RCB Playing 11

Mumbai Indians Playing 11 probables: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, Humaira Kazi, Saika Ishaque

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing 11 probables: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Disha Kasat/ S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur/Shraddha Pokharkar, S Asha, Renuka Thakur

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head in WPL

Matched Played - 3

Royal Challengers Bangalore Won - 0

Mumbai Indians Won - 3

Squads

Mumbai Indianss WPL 2024 squad

Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur.

Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 squad

Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the MI vs RCB Women's Premier League 2024 take place?

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League 2024 on March 12.

What is the venue of the MI vs Gujarat WPL match 2024?

New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host MI vs Bangalore match.

At what time will the live toss between MI vs RCB WPL match take place?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Women's live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the MI vs RCB WPL 2024 begin?

The live match time of Mumbai vs Bangalore game is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the MI vs RCB Women's Premier League 2024 match?

The MI Women vs RCB Women cricket match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD.

How do you watch the live streaming of MI Women vs RCB Women in WPL 2024 today's match?

Jio Cinemas will provide the live streaming WPL 2024 matches.